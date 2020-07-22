The Purge: Election Year

Most Recent

Donald Trump's proposed 2020 slogan was used by 'The Purge'

Donald Trump's proposed 2020 slogan was used by The Purge: Election Year

'Keep America Great' is already taken.
Read More
Box office preview: 'Finding Dory' to fend off three newcomers for No. 1

Box office predictions: Finding Dory to beat Legend of Tarzan, The BFG

Read More
'The Purge: Election Year': EW review

'The Purge: Election Year': EW review

Read More
'Purge: Election: Year' director: Film less crazy than actual election

Purge: Election Year director says film is less crazy than actual election

Read More
Frank Grillo fights to protect a senator in 'The Purge: Election Year' trailer

The Purge: Election Year: See Frank Grillo in the first trailer

Read More
New 'Purge: Election Year' trailer tackles the presidential race

New 'Purge: Election Year' trailer goes on the hunt for Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell

'I Purge... to keep my country great'
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com