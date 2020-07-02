The hottest thing on Broadway: Hollywood spin-offs
''The Producers,'' ''Hairspray,'' ''Spamalot''...and ''The Apprentice''?
Lane and Broderick will film ''Producers''
They'll bring their Broadway roles to the big screen in Mel Brooks' musical remake of his movie comedy
''Producers'' sets sales record
As Lane and Broderick return, the Broadway show sells $3.5 million in tickets in one day
Lane, Broderick schedule return to Broadway's ''Producers''
They'll return to the musical for 14 weeks beginning Dec. 30
Lane says he and Broderick will rejoin ''Producers''
He says the three-month run will start Dec. 31, even though he's booked elsewhere throughout January
Lane and Broderick may return to ''The Producers''
They're mulling a three-month run in the musical they helped make Broadway's hottest ticket in 2001