The Princess Diarist

Most Recent

Carrie Fisher wins posthumous Grammy for best spoken word album

Carrie Fisher wins posthumous Grammy for best spoken word album

Read More
Carrie Fisher’s books rush to reprint after sales were 'wiped out'

Carrie Fisher’s books rush to reprint after sales were 'wiped out by demand'

Read More
Carrie Fisher's death mourned by literary world

Carrie Fisher's death mourned by literary world

Apart from her iconic roles in film, Carrie Fisher was a novelist and script doctor. Here is a collection of the literary world praising her work.
Read More
Carrie Fisher reveals how she found out about Princess Leia casting

Carrie Fisher reveals how she found out about Princess Leia casting in audiobook excerpt

Read More
'The Princess Diarist' by Carrie Fisher: EW Review

'The Princess Diarist' by Carrie Fisher: EW Review

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com