The Price Is Right

RuPaul jokes he hasn't 'been in a grocery store in about 30 years' in 'Price Is Right' clip

Drew Carey remembers former fiancée Amie Harwick, halts 'Price Is Right' production

Patricia Heaton and Ashley Tisdale are 'Price Is Right' models for a day in exclusive clip

The rest of the cast of Carol's Second Act also got in on the game show fun.
Contestant on 'The Price Is Right' breaks attendance record

Drew Carey nearly fell off the stage after 'Price is Right' contestant hugged him

'The Price Is Right' contestant breaks Plinko record

'Price Is Right' contestant loses his mind when he breaks Plinko record

Ryan! Ryan! Ryan!
All three 'The Price Is Right' contestants spin a dollar

See a 'Price Is Right' model trip over her heels and accidentally damage the set

'The Price Is Right' premieres 44th season with a throwback to 1972

'Price Is Right' clip: Wheelchair + treadmill

Bob Barker celebrates 90th birthday on 'Price Is Right'

Bob Stewart, creator of ' The Price is Right,' dies

Article // May 08, 2012
Hit List: Jan. 6, 2011

Article // December 30, 2011
''Price is Right'' heading to primetime

Article // January 24, 2008
Travolta hops aboard ''Pelham'' remake

Article // October 28, 2007
Bob Barker's ''Price is Right'' replacement

Article // October 19, 2007
Drew Carey is new ''Price Is Right'' host

Article // July 24, 2007
Who will replace Bob Barker?

Article // June 08, 2007
Bob Barker on saying goodbye to 'The Price Is Right'

TV // November 19, 2018
Who's in the running to replace Bob Barker

Article // April 10, 2007
'Right' of Spring

Article // April 05, 2002
''The Price Is Right'' attracts the spring-break crowd

Article // April 01, 2002
''The Price Is Right'''s Bob Barker

Article // June 16, 2000
"The Price is Right"'s New soap star host

Article // October 08, 1993
