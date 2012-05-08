Top Navigation
The Price Is Right
The Price Is Right
The Price Is Right
RuPaul jokes he hasn't 'been in a grocery store in about 30 years' in 'Price Is Right' clip
RuPaul jokes he hasn't 'been in a grocery store in about 30 years' in
Price Is Right
clip
Read More
Next
Drew Carey remembers former fiancée Amie Harwick, halts 'Price Is Right' production
Drew Carey remembers former fiancée Amie Harwick, halts
Price Is Right
production
Read More
Next
Patricia Heaton and Ashley Tisdale are 'Price Is Right' models for a day in exclusive clip
Patricia Heaton is a
Price Is Right
model for a day in exclusive clip
The rest of the cast of
Carol's Second Act
also got in on the game show fun.
Read More
Next
Contestant on 'The Price Is Right' breaks attendance record
Contestant on
The Price Is Right
breaks attendance record
Read More
Next
Drew Carey nearly fell off the stage after 'Price is Right' contestant hugged him
Drew Carey nearly fell off the stage after an excited
Price is Right
contestant hugged him
Read More
Next
'The Price Is Right' contestant breaks Plinko record
The Price Is Right
contestant breaks all-time record on Plinko anniversary
Read More
Next
'Price Is Right' contestant loses his mind when he breaks Plinko record
Ryan! Ryan! Ryan!
The Price Is Right
contestant loses his mind when he breaks the Plinko record
Ryan! Ryan! Ryan!
Read More
Next
All three 'The Price Is Right' contestants spin a dollar
Price Is Right: All three contestants spin a dollar
Read More
Next
See a 'Price Is Right' model trip over her heels and accidentally damage the set
Price Is Right model trips, damages set on air
Read More
Next
'The Price Is Right' premieres 44th season with a throwback to 1972
'The Price Is Right' premieres with throwback to Bob Barker's 1972 debut
Read More
Next
'Price Is Right' clip: Wheelchair + treadmill
'The Price Is Right' awards treadmill to contestant in wheelchair
Read More
Next
Bob Barker celebrates 90th birthday on 'Price Is Right'
Bob Barker celebrates 90th birthday on 'Price Is Right'
Read More
Next
Bob Barker: 'Price Is Right' on 90th b'day
Happy 30th Anniversary of Plinko! Here are some of the game's best moments
Bob Stewart, creator of ' The Price is Right,' dies
Article // May 08, 2012
Bob Stewart, creator of ' The Price is Right,' dies
Article
//
May 08, 2012
Read More
Next
Hit List: Jan. 6, 2011
Hit List: Jan. 6, 2011
Article
//
December 30, 2011
Read More
Next
''Price is Right'' heading to primetime
''Price is Right'' heading to primetime
Article
//
January 24, 2008
Read More
Next
Travolta hops aboard ''Pelham'' remake
Travolta hops aboard ''Pelham'' remake
Article
//
October 28, 2007
Read More
Next
Bob Barker's ''Price is Right'' replacement
Bob Barker's ''Price is Right'' replacement
Article
//
October 19, 2007
Read More
Next
Drew Carey is new ''Price Is Right'' host
Drew Carey is new ''Price Is Right'' host
Article
//
July 24, 2007
Read More
Next
Who will replace Bob Barker?
Who will replace Bob Barker?
Article
//
June 08, 2007
Read More
Next
Bob Barker on saying goodbye to The Price Is Right
TV // November 19, 2018
Bob Barker on saying goodbye to
The Price Is Right
TV
//
November 19, 2018
Read More
Next
Who's in the running to replace Bob Barker
Who's in the running to replace Bob Barker
Article
//
April 10, 2007
Read More
Next
'Right' of Spring
'Right' of Spring
Article
//
April 05, 2002
Read More
Next
''The Price Is Right'' attracts the spring-break crowd
Article // April 01, 2002
''The Price Is Right'' attracts the spring-break crowd
Article
//
April 01, 2002
Read More
Next
''The Price Is Right'''s Bob Barker
''The Price Is Right'''s Bob Barker
Article
//
June 16, 2000
Read More
Next
"The Price is Right"'s New soap star host
"The Price is Right"'s New soap star host
Article
//
October 08, 1993
Read More
Next
