The President Show

Most Recent

Adam Pally wishes he didn’t have to make 'The President Show'

Adam Pally wishes he didn’t have to make The President Show

Read More
Kathy Griffin says Hollywood abandoned her after Trump photo stunt

Kathy Griffin says Hollywood abandoned her: 'I needed someone to lift a finger'

Read More
Watch Trump kiss Mario Cantone's Scaramucci goodbye on 'The President Show'

Watch Trump kiss Mario Cantone's Scaramucci goodbye on The President Show

Read More
Mario Cantone nails Scaramucci impression on 'The President Show'

Mario Cantone nails Scaramucci impression on The President Show

Have we found a successor to Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer?
Read More
Comedy Central orders more episodes of Trump-tweaking 'President Show'

Comedy Central orders more episodes of Trump-tweaking President Show

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com