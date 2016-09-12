Top Navigation
The Predator
The Predator
Most Recent
'The Predator' is part comedy, part action flick, and all disappointing: EW review
The Predator
is part comedy, part action flick, and all disappointing: EW review
Read More
Next
Olivia Munn addresses 'Predator' controversy aftermath, director's apology
Olivia Munn addresses
Predator
casting controversy aftermath, Shane Black's apology
Read More
Next
Shane Black apologizes for casting registered sex offender in 'The Predator'
Shane Black apologizes for casting registered sex offender in
The Predator
Read More
Next
Fox cut 'The Predator' scene after learning actor is registered sex offender
Fox cuts scene from
The Predator
after learning actor is registered sex offender
Read More
Next
Final 'The Predator' red-band trailer full of R-rated mayhem
Final
The Predator
red-band trailer full of R-rated mayhem
Read More
Next
The cast of 'The Predator' can't wait to make you laugh
The cast of
The Predator
can't wait to make you laugh
Read More
Next
More The Predator
'The Predator' Comic-Con footage features Predator-on-Predator action
Comic-Con 2018:
The Predator
panel footage features Predator-on-Predator action
Guests included director Shane Black and cast members Sterling K. Brown and Olivia Munn
Read More
Next
'The Predator' trailer unleashes a new 'ultimate' weapon
The Predator
trailer unleashes a new 'ultimate' weapon
Read More
Next
'The Predator' is back in first trailer — and it's all Jacob Tremblay's fault
The Predator
is back in first trailer — and it's all Jacob Tremblay's fault
Read More
Next
'The Predator' gets an electrifying motion poster
The Predator
gets an electrifying motion poster
Read More
Next
'The Predator': Keegan-Michael Key says fans will find film to be a 'very pleasant surprise'
The Predator
: Keegan-Michael Key says fans will find film to be a 'very
pleasant
surprise'
Read More
Next
Sterling K. Brown shows off his six-pack on the set of 'The Predator'
Sterling K. Brown shows off his ridiculous six-pack abs on the set of
The Predator
Read More
Next
The Predator
: First look at Alfie Allen and Thomas Jane
Previous
The Predator
adds
Game of Thrones
' Alfie Allen
The Predator
: First look at cast of Shane Black's monster reboot
Shane Black's
The Predator
adds Keegan-Michael Key
Olivia Munn in talks to join Shane Black's
The Predator
Predator: Benicio Del Toro out, Boyd Holbrook in
Next
All The Predator
Benicio Del Toro in talks for Shane Black's new 'Predator' film
Predator: Benicio Del Toro in talks to star in new Shane Black film
Article
//
September 12, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Predator' cowriter compares film to 'Aliens'
The Predator
cowriter compares film to
Aliens
Movies
//
May 31, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: Shane Black says new 'Predator' movie will have 'an event feel'
Shane Black says new
Predator
movie will have 'an event feel'
Movies
//
May 13, 2016
Read More
Next
New 'Predator' image teases sequel
New 'Predator' image teases sequel
Article
//
February 16, 2016
Read More
Next
