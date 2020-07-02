The Politician
Zoey Deutch discusses The Politician and singing with Ben Platt
The actress reflects on her pivotal role on the Netflix comedy and working alongside acting titan Jessica Lange.
Lucy Boynton on playing the villain in The Politician and her Bohemian Rhapsody 'family'
The actress talks about her ice queen role as Astrid on the Netflix comedy and co-starring in the blockbuster Freddie Mercury biopic.
Ryan Murphy's The Politician struggles to stay on message
The ambitious dramedy starring Ben Platt is very Ryan Murphy — with all of the good and bad that entails
- Meet Jessica Lange's conniving, Olive Garden-loving grandma in The Politician clip
- Watch the first trailer for Netflix's The Politician from the Glee creators
- Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange serve strong in The Politician first-look photos
- Ryan Murphy's Netflix series The Politician sets fall premiere with first look at Ben Platt