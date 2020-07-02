The Pianist

''Pianist'' sees box office jump 137 percent
Other Oscar-winning movies see modest gains
How ''The Pianist'' scored its surprising Oscar wins
Politics, a low-key campaign, and Miramax backlash may have contributed to the Polanski picture's mini-sweep
British, French name ''Pianist'' best picture
Does the Roman Polanski drama's victory over ''Chicago'' and ''Gangs'' presage an Oscar upset?
Victim: Don't penalize film for Polanski's crime
After 25 years, she comes forward and says let bygones be bygones
Oscar nom Adrien Brody on 'The Pianist'
Find out why the young star shed 30 pounds, sold his car, and quit talking to friends for his role as a Holocaust survivor
National Society of Film Critics fetes ''Pianist''
Roman Polanski's Holocaust drama wins its third critics' award and emerges as a strong Oscar contender
