''Pianist'' sees box office jump 137 percent
Other Oscar-winning movies see modest gains
How ''The Pianist'' scored its surprising Oscar wins
Politics, a low-key campaign, and Miramax backlash may have contributed to the Polanski picture's mini-sweep
British, French name ''Pianist'' best picture
Does the Roman Polanski drama's victory over ''Chicago'' and ''Gangs'' presage an Oscar upset?
Victim: Don't penalize film for Polanski's crime
After 25 years, she comes forward and says let bygones be bygones