The Parent Trap

Most Recent

'The Parent Trap' cast reunites to celebrate the movie's anniversary, 22 years later

The Parent Trap cast reunites to celebrate the movie's anniversary, 22 years later

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kuntz, director Nancy Meyers, and producer Charles Shyer joined Katie Couric (virtually) to share their favorite memories of making the hit family film.
Read More
'The Parent Trap' stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, more to reunite for charity

The Parent Trap stars Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, more to reunite for charity

The film's 22nd reunion special will be hosted by Katie Couric and will benefit José Andrés' non-profit organization World Central Kitchen.
Read More
Dennis Quaid's 'The Parent Trap' costar Elaine Hendrix had the best reaction to his engagement news

Dennis Quaid's The Parent Trap costar Elaine Hendrix had the best reaction to his engagement news

Read More
'The Parent Trap': Meredith Blake wants justice for evil movie stepmothers everywhere

The Parent Trap's Meredith Blake wants justice for evil movie stepmothers everywhere

See actress Elaine Hendrix’s brilliant-beyond-brilliant PSA
Read More
Lindsay Lohan visited Annie’s house from 'The Parent Trap' in London

Lindsay Lohan visited The Parent Trap house in London

Read More
Watch Lindsay Lohan Dubsmash a 'Parent Trap' scene

Lindsay Lohan in 'Parent Trap': Watch the actress Dubsmash a scene

Read More

More The Parent Trap

Celebrate Hallie and Annie's 30th birthday with a 'Parent Trap' quiz

Celebrate Hallie Parker and Annie James' 30th birthday with a 'Parent Trap' quiz

Read More
The Parent Trap

The Parent Trap

Read More
EW looks back at Linsday Lohan's first role

EW looks back at Linsday Lohan's first role

Read More
''The Parent Trap'' is one of the best movies to watch when you're sick at home

''The Parent Trap'' is one of the best movies to watch when you're sick at home

Read More
The Parent Trap

The Parent Trap

Read More
Movie Review: 'The Parent Trap'

Movie Review: 'The Parent Trap'

Read More

All The Parent Trap

The Parent Trap

The Parent Trap

Article // August 07, 1998
Read More
'The Parent Trap': A Twins Peek

'The Parent Trap': A Twins Peek

Article // July 31, 1998
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com