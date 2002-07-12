The Osbournes

Get ready for an Osbournes Christmas
The metal clan goes traditional, with Jessica Simpson, Britney Spears, and Others, for MTV special
MTV signs Osbournes to a fourth season
Get ready for a post-rehab Jack, duetting Ozzy and Kelly, and the debut of shy big sis Aimee
See which stars are rising and which are plummeting
EW takes a look at the celebs who are on their way out and the ones we just can't get enough of
Third ''Osbournes'' season starts in June
Watch for a special appearance by Roseanne
Can you catch fish with cheese?
Does Ozzy's unusual technique work?