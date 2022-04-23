The Northman

Alexander Skarsgård stars in this bloody epic saga about a Viking prince's quest to avenge his father's murder. 

Most Recent

The secret to Alexander Skarsgård's physique in The Northman? Cheesy '80s Italian disco music
The secret to Alexander Skarsgård's ripped physique in 'The Northman'? Cheesy '80s Italian disco music.
The Northman director breaks down the finale's nude volcano brawl
Robert Eggers walks EW through creating the Mt. Hekla volcano set in Belfast, researching the history of Viking nudity, and creating CG testicles for the final cut.
How The Northman director brought Björk out of acting retirement
"She's the pop shamanist of planet Earth."
Alexander Skarsgård on thriving and surviving on the 'borderline insane' shoot of The Northman
Alexander Skarsgård explains why filming Robert Eggers' 'The Northman' was 'almost borderline insane.'
Alexander Skarsgård on facing the Mountain from Game of Thrones in The Northman: 'I was intimidated'
Skarsgård's new film sees the actor in a physical tussle with Thrones strongman Hafþór Björnsson.
Alexander Skarsgård on Tarzan, True Blood, and the roles that shaped him
The Northman star looks back at his most formative films (and Frappuccinos).
Advertisement

More The Northman

Alexander Skarsgård kept his thong from The Northman as a souvenir: 'It wasn't a choice, it was a gift'
And Björk got to keep three horses!
True Blood's Eric Northman vs. The Northman: Alexander Skarsgård says similarities aren't a total coincidence
Come on, you were thinking it, too.
The Northman review: Fear the reaper, when he is Skarsgård

All The Northman

The secret to Alexander Skarsgård's physique in The Northman? Cheesy '80s Italian disco music
Movies // 4 hours ago
The Northman director breaks down the finale's nude volcano brawl
Movies // 7 hours ago
How The Northman director brought Björk out of acting retirement
Movies // April 23, 2022
Alexander Skarsgård on thriving and surviving on the 'borderline insane' shoot of The Northman
Movies // April 22, 2022
Alexander Skarsgård on facing the Mountain from Game of Thrones in The Northman: 'I was intimidated'
Movies // April 22, 2022
Alexander Skarsgård on Tarzan, True Blood, and the roles that shaped him
Movies // April 22, 2022
Alexander Skarsgård kept his thong from The Northman as a souvenir: 'It wasn't a choice, it was a gift'
Movies // April 22, 2022
True Blood's Eric Northman vs. The Northman: Alexander Skarsgård says similarities aren't a total coincidence
Movies // April 13, 2022
The Northman review: Fear the reaper, when he is Skarsgård
Movie Reviews // April 11, 2022
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com