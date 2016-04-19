Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The Night Manager
Chevron Right
The Night Manager
Share
The Night Manager
2016 tv miniseries
Most Recent
Tom Hiddleston apologizes for Golden Globes speech
Tom Hiddleston apologizes for 'inelegantly expressed' Golden Globes speech
Read More
Next
Tom Hiddleston criticized for Golden Globes speech
Tom Hiddleston criticized for Golden Globes speech
Read More
Next
Tom Hiddleston wins best actor in a limited series at the Golden Globes
Tom Hiddleston wins at Golden Globes for
The Night Manager
Read More
Next
Hugh Laurie misses Tom Hiddleston's congrats at Golden Globes
Hugh Laurie misses Tom Hiddleston's congrats at Golden Globes
Read More
Next
Olivia Colman wins best supporting actress at the Golden Globes for 'The Night Manager'
Olivia Colman wins best supporting actress at the Golden Globes for
The Night Manager
Read More
Next
Hugh Laurie slams Trump during Globes acceptance speech
Hugh Laurie mocks Trump during Globes acceptance speech
Read More
Next
More The Night Manager
Tom Hiddleston was 'moved' by 'The Night Manager' role
Emmys 2016: Tom Hiddleston talks The Night Manager role
Read More
Next
Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba crash Tom Hiddleston's award speech
Chris Hemsworth and Idris Elba crash Tom Hiddleston's TV Choice Award acceptance speech
Read More
Next
Tom Hiddleston performs dramatic reading of 'The Night Manager' book
Tom Hiddleston does The Night Manager dramatic reading
Read More
Next
Tom Hiddleston is celebrating Emmy nomination with 'Thor' fight scene
Tom Hiddleston celebrates Emmy nomination with Thor fight scene
Read More
Next
Tom Hiddleston: 'My butt is not dangerous'
Tom Hiddleston's butt is not dangerous
Read More
Next
'The Night Manager' finale recap: Episode 6
The Night Manager finale recap: Episode 6
Read More
Next
The Night Manager recap: Episode 5
Corky takes a few punches, and Pine does his best Tony Stark
Close
Close
Previous
The Night Manager recap: Episode 4
The Night Manager recap: Episode 3
The Night Manager recap: Episode 2
The Night Manager episode 2 video: Pine goes undercover
The Night Manager premiere recap
Next
All The Night Manager
Tom Hiddleston is happy he's finally recognizable in 'Night Manager'
Tom Hiddleston is happy he's finally recognizable in The Night Manager
Article
//
April 19, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Night Manager': EW review
'The Night Manager': EW review
Article
//
April 14, 2016
Read More
Next
WATCH: Tom Hiddleston reveals his three favorite James Bond films
Tom Hiddleston reveals his favorite James Bond films
Article
//
March 28, 2016
Read More
Next
'Night Manager' trailer: Tom Hiddleston & Hugh Laurie team for AMC miniseries
Night Manager trailer: Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie team for AMC spy miniseries
Article
//
February 12, 2016
Read More
Next
First look at Tom Hiddleston in AMC's 'The Night Manager'
Tom Hiddleston in The Night Manager: First look at AMC's upcoming spy miniseries
Article
//
December 29, 2015
Read More
Next
John le Carré to cameo in upcoming adaptation of 'The Night Manager'
John le Carré to cameo in upcoming adaptation of The Night Manager
Article
//
June 23, 2015
Read More
Next
'Looking' star Russell Tovey joins AMC's 'The Night Manager'
'Looking' star Russell Tovey joins AMC's 'The Night Manager'
Article
//
June 19, 2015
Read More
Next
Olivia Colman joins Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in 'The Night Manager'
Olivia Colman joins Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in AMC's 'The Night Manager'
Article
//
March 05, 2015
Read More
Next
The Night Manager
The Night Manager
Article
//
July 08, 1994
Read More
Next
The Night Manager
The Night Manager
Article
//
July 09, 1993
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.