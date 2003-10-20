The Next Joe Millionaire: An International Affair

Do you think David chose the right Eurobabe?
The Czech model turns the cowboy down at first, then follows him to Texas where parting gifts await
The best babe is gone!
Even after a gladiator date and a hotel room rendezvous, Olinda didn't get a necklace. What's that about? asks Jennifer Armstrong
Linda dumps Cowboy Dave
The Czech model could have had it all, but her wimpiness cost Dave a shot at true love, says Liane Bonin
Joe Millionaire 2
Sacre bleu! Joe Millionaire 2 makes a sorry first impression.
Let's give ''Joe'' a second chance
Though the show seems too pleased with itself, Jennifer Armstrong still sees some charm in cowboy Dave and his European beauties
Those European women are memorable
And, as they proved on their group dates, they're just as materialistic as U.S. gals, says Liane Bonin