The Neverending Story

Most Recent

'The NeverEnding Story' star Tami Stronach shares details on new fantasy film 'Man and Witch'

The NeverEnding Story star Tami Stronach shares details on new fantasy film Man and Witch

The indie throwback to '80s fantasy films costars Christopher Lloyd, Rhea Perlman, Michael Emerson, and Sean Astin.
Read More
See Atreyu and Childlike Empress from 'The NeverEnding Story' reunite 35 years after movie's release

See The NeverEnding Story's Atreyu and Childlike Empress reunite 35 years after movie's release

Actors Noah Hathaway and Tami Stronach had a sweet reunion during a fan convention in New York.
Read More
Google Doodle celebrates 'The Never Ending Story' anniversary

The Neverending Story: Google Doodle celebrates anniversary of book

Read More
'The NeverEnding Story' to never end all over again?

'The NeverEnding Story' to never end all over again?

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com