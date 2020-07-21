The Nest

2016 book

Most Recent

'The Big Sick' co-writer Emily V. Gordon will adapt 'The Nest' for Amazon

The Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon will adapt The Nest for Amazon

Read More
'Transparent' showrunner producing 'The Nest' adaptation for Amazon

Transparent showrunner producing The Nest

Read More
5 messy family novels to read if you loved 'The Nest'

'The Nest' book recommendations

Putting the fun in dysfunction: What to read if you've already torn through Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney's spring breakout.
Read More
'The Nest' by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney: EW review

'The Nest' by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney: EW review

Read More
Amy Poehler, Tina Fey dance it out in 'Sisters' teaser

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey dance it out in 'Sisters' teaser

Read More
James Brolin cast as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's father in 'The Nest'

James Brolin cast as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's father in 'The Nest'

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com