The Morning Show review: Season 2 goes full Smash (and I approve)
Crazy plot twists, ridiculous dialogue, and inexplicable musical numbers — the pricey Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon embraces the weird in season 2.
Reese Witherspoon and Hasan Minhaj sing and dance in The Morning Show sneak peek
Plus, Minhaj reveals the advice Chris Rock gave him about joining a drama.
Julianna Margulies is a thorn in Jennifer Aniston's side in new Morning Show season 2 trailer
Julianna Margulies joins season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama, which will also tackle systemic racism in the newsroom.
Alex has left The Morning Show in first season 2 trailer
The new season premieres Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.