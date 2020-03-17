The Missing

This limited series on Starz explores the lives of people who are affected by a boy’s disappearance eight years later.

The Missing season finale recap: The Missing Season One Finale

The chilling season finale of The Missing is sure to polarize viewers with its out of left field resolution to the disappearance of Oliver Hughes.
The Missing recap: 'Return to Eden'

The penultimate episode of the emotionally charged mystery miniseries brings us one step closer to the truth.
The Missing recap: 'Concrete'

Episode 6 unveils the aftermath of Tony's crime and reveals Ziane's shady past.
The Missing recap: 'Molly'

The fifth episode of the Golden Globe-nominated miniseries reveals the truth about Ian Garrett—and one of the skeletons in Tony's closet.
The Missing recap: 'Gone Fishing'

New leads and more questions as we finish the first half of the gripping miniseries.
The Missing recap: 'The Meeting'

The tangled web of secrecy, suspects, and sins surrounding Oliver's disappearance grows more tangled.
The Missing recap: 'Pray for Me'

The second episode of this new Starz miniseries introduces a new suspect and delves into the shadowy pasts of our cast of characters.
The Missing series premiere recap: 'Eden'

