Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The Mick
Chevron Right
The Mick
Share
The Mick
Most Recent
Kaitlin Olson dishes on 'The Mick' season finale, 'It's Always Sunny' return
Kaitlin Olson previews
The Mick
season finale, gives
It's Always Sunny
update
Read More
Next
Jennie Garth to guest-star on 'The Mick' as a different Jennie Garth
Jennie Garth to guest-star on
The Mick
as a different Jennie Garth
Read More
Next
'The Mick' season 2 just got more episodes
The Mick
season 2 just got more episodes
Plus, see an exclusive clip from tonight's episode
Read More
Next
'The Mick' gets a taste of prison in season 2
The Mick
gets a taste of prison in season 2
Little Ben included!
Read More
Next
'The Mick': Michaela Watkins joins season 2 as wealthy divorcée
The Mick:
Michaela Watkins joins season 2 as wealthy divorcée
Read More
Next
'The Mick' EPs have 'no idea' how season 2 starts after the mansion burns down
The Mick
EPs have 'no idea' how season 2 starts after the mansion burns down
Plus: Kaitlin Olson is down to direct
Read More
Next
More The Mick
'The Mick' finale blog: Kaitlin Olson reveals why the police got called to set
The Mick
finale blog: Kaitlin Olson reveals why the police got called to set
Read More
Next
'The Mick' blog: Sofia Black-D'Elia on the breast implants episode
The Mick
blog: Sofia Black-D'Elia on the breast implants episode
'Every girl is different and has their own brain and should be able to decide what they want to do,' the actress says
Read More
Next
'The Mick' blog: Director Silver Tree on that toilet shot
The Mick
blog: Director Silver Tree on that toilet shot
Read More
Next
'The Mick' blog: Writer Scott Marder on taking Mickey to the casino
The Mick
blog: Writer Scott Marder on taking Mickey to the casino
Read More
Next
'The Mick' blog: Sofia Black-D'Elia on showing Sabrina's soft side
The Mick
blog: Sofia Black-D'Elia on showing Sabrina's soft side
Read More
Next
'The Mick': How Kaitlin Olson (accidentally!) punched Thomas Barbusca on set
The Mick
blog: How Kaitlin Olson (accidentally!) punched Thomas Barbusca on set
Read More
Next
The Mick
blog: Kaitlin Olson on Ben's cross-dressing
Close
Close
Previous
The Mick
blog: Co-creator John Chernin explains that naked motorcycle getaway
The Mick
renewed for season 2
The Mick
blog: Mickey proves she's indestructible
The Mick
blog: Star Carla Jimenez on subverting the maid stereotype
The Mick
blog: Director Randall Einhorn on channeling
Ocean's Eleven
Next
All The Mick
'The Mick': Dave Annable reveals which scene didn't make the cut
The Mick
blog: Dave Annable reveals which alcohol-fueled scene didn't make the cut
TV
//
February 07, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Mick': How they got a smoking-centric episode on network TV
The Mick
blog: How they got a smoking-centric episode on network TV
TV
//
February 07, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Mick' blog: Writer Scott Marder on pushing the envelope
The Mick
blog: Writer Scott Marder on pushing the envelope
TV
//
February 07, 2017
Read More
Next
Fox orders four more episodes of 'The Mick'
Fox orders four more episodes of
The Mick
TV
//
January 11, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Mick': Sofia Black-D'Elia on getting real about birth control
The Mick
blog: Sofia Black-D'Elia on getting real about birth control
TV
//
February 07, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Mick' blog: Scott MacArthur on episode 2 challenges
The Mick
blog: Actor Scott MacArthur on the challenges of creating episode 2
TV
//
January 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Mick' blog: Creators Dave and John Chernin recap series premiere
The Mick
blog:
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
vets Dave and John Chernin introduce new Fox comedy
TV
//
January 01, 2017
Read More
Next
Kaitlin Olson riffs on 'Game of Thrones,' 'Deadwood,' and 'Splash'
Kaitlin Olson riffs on
Game of Thrones
,
Deadwood
, and
Splash
TV
//
December 29, 2016
Read More
Next
'The Mick' stars praise show's stylistic approach to network comedy
The Mick
stars praise the show's stylistic approach to network comedy
TV
//
December 28, 2016
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.