Dustin Hoffman recalls sweet story about the first time he met Adam Sandler
The two star together in 'The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),' out FridayRead More
Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller suffer through family dysfunction in The Meyerowitz Stories trailer
Meet the Meyerowitz familyRead More
Adam Sandler, Dustin Hoffman sing together in The Meyerowitz Stories teaser
Noah Baumbach's latest film hits Netflix Oct. 13Read More
Meyerowitz Stories poodle wins Palm Dog award at Cannes
Three security dogs were also honored with special prizes at the film festivalRead More
Adam Sandler's 'return to form' in The Meyerowitz Stories lauded at Cannes
'Wow, Adam Sandler might actually belong in Cannes,' one critic writesRead More