The Mexican

No plot? No point? No problem -- as long as Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts star in The Mexican.
The Mexican

Goin' South: How the movie, 'The Mexican', was made

Making movies is easy. Sign up Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, then find a director, and you're off, right? Just follow this loco road map that led to 'The Mexican'.
Movie Review: 'The Mexican'

James Gandolfini shines while Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts fall back on stock stardom in The Mexican
The Three Amigos: the Stars of 'The Mexican' Talk About Filming

Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt & James Gandolfini chat up 'The Mexican' and spill the jumping beans on their caliente careers
''The Mexican'' tops ''Hannibal'' at the weekend box office

The killer sequel drops two notches after three weeks at No. 1
The Mexican

''The Mexican'' is likely to open at No. 1

But audiences may be surprised by the lack of romance between Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt
''Hannibal'' tops the box office

Article // February 27, 2001
The Mexican

Article // February 13, 2001
