Home
Chevron Right
The Mentalist
Chevron Right
The Mentalist
The Mentalist
Most Recent
'The Mentalist': Watch a supercut of Patrick and Teresa's romance
Read More
Next
Watch an exclusive sneak peek at Morena Baccarin's return to 'The Mentalist'
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' interview: Creator reveals final season plan
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' casts Lisbon's other brothers
Read More
Next
Morena Baccarin returning to 'The Mentalist'
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' casts Lisbon's new beau
Read More
Next
More The Mentalist
'Mentalist' creator, star take Red John Q's
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' react: Shockingly dull Red John meets perfect fate
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' gears up for Red John reveal with promo poster
Read More
Next
'Mentalist' boss hints at what to expect from tonight's premiere
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' first season 6 promo: Does Red John get Lisbon?
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' duo poised to exit?
Read More
Next
'Mentalist' creator teases season 6: Is the Red John list legit?
Previous
The Mentalist recap: Red John's Rules
'Dark Knight' actress joins 'The Mentalist' -- EXCLUSIVE
The Mentalist -- Season 5 premiere
'Mentalist' creator promises killer 5th season with major Red John reveal
'The Mentalist' scoop: Meet the handsome new FBI agent -- EXCLUSIVE
Next
All The Mentalist
'Mentalist' finale interview: Changes coming next season
Article
//
May 18, 2012
Read More
Next
Emmanuelle Chriqui to guest star on 'The Mentalist'
Article
//
April 04, 2012
Read More
Next
'Mentalist' tries to outsmart Friday ratings
Article
//
March 10, 2012
Read More
Next
'Mentalist' star Simon Baker answers fan questions
Article
//
January 23, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist': Simon Baker on mob episode -- EW VIDEO
Article
//
January 19, 2012
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist': Old Patrick Jane returns
Article
//
December 15, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist': Does new boss Luther Wainwright have ulterior motives? Star Michael Rady explains
Article
//
November 03, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' scoop: Star from 'The Shield' to recur
Article
//
September 22, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist': Watch season 4 promo here!
Article
//
August 30, 2011
Read More
Next
The Mentalist Finale Interview
Article
//
May 26, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' finale: Red John revealed
Article
//
May 20, 2011
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' gamechanger Red John
Article
//
May 19, 2011
Read More
Next
Morena Baccarin will guest-star on 'The Mentalist' -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
February 22, 2011
Read More
Next
Fall TV preview: The Mentalist
Article
//
September 10, 2010
Read More
Next
Armchair Casting Director: 'The Mentalist'
Article
//
July 28, 2010
Read More
Next
'Mentalist' exclusive: Leslie Hope returns... to steal Jane's heart?
Article
//
February 09, 2010
Read More
Next
Fall TV Winners and Losers (According to your DVR)
Article
//
December 11, 2009
Read More
Next
Alynda Wheat's Beat Cop: We come to bury 'SVU,' not to praise it
Article
//
October 16, 2009
Read More
Next
'The Mentalist' exclusive: Meet Jane's dad!
Article
//
October 01, 2009
Read More
Next
TV on DVD: Now in stores
Article
//
September 18, 2009
Read More
Next
Armchair Casting Director: 'The Mentalist'
Article
//
July 14, 2009
Read More
Next
Scoop: 'Mentalist' summons 'Oz' star Kinney
Article
//
July 08, 2009
Read More
Next
Season finale spoilers on 'CSI,' 'NCIS,' 'Mentalist,' 'Trace,' and more!
Article
//
April 21, 2009
Read More
Next
'Mentalist' mystery: Who's Alicia Witt playing?
Article
//
March 27, 2009
Read More
Next
TV in turmoil
Article
//
November 21, 2008
Read More
Next
Load More
