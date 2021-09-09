The Matrix Resurrections (2021 movie)

A Matrix Resurrections scene about doing a sequel without its creators has some truth to it
Part of the story of how Resurrections was made is told through a scene in the film itself.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on paying homage to Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections
"It was my job not to give a literal impersonation of Laurence Fishburne's performance as Morpheus but to understand that history," he says.
How Keanu Reeves' original Neo stunt double came full circle with a role in The Matrix: Resurrections
'You paid attention and you watched and you picked up as much as you could on how to dive into the creative aspect of cinema. That's the way the Wachowskis formed us.'
Priyanka Chopra had a 'sacred' experience playing a grown-up Sati in The Matrix Resurrections
Priyanka Chopra felt a burden but also a freedom in playing grown-up Sati in 'The Matrix Resurrections.'
The Matrix Resurrections cast discuss nostalgia, action, and the 'live environment' on set
Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and their costars join EW's Around the Table to unpack the new Matrix sequel.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe went through 'a couple different versions' for The Matrix Resurrections
The actress says she wanted to "show up" for director Lana Wachowski, who was using the new movie to help heal herself of grief after the loss of her parents.
The Matrix Resurrections review: After an 18-year gap, it's time to get red-pilled again
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reunite for a sequel that's surprisingly romantic.
What we learned about The Matrix beyond the movies
Here are the big takeaways from the Matrix video games, comic books, and Animatrix collection of shorts.
Jonathan Groff thought he peed himself while shooting a Matrix 4 scene as Smith
Back in Black: How The Matrix 4 resurrects the original film's unforgettable style
The Matrix Resurrections first reactions are a mixed bag of red and blue pills
See The Matrix Resurrections cast reflect on Trinity and Neo's 'beautiful love story'
New The Matrix Resurrections trailer reveals the return of Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe

'It's easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head,' the old rebel reminds Neo.

Keanu Reeves trips back down the rabbit hole in The Matrix Resurrections trailer
Movies // September 09, 2021
The Matrix 4 uploads first footage to interactive fan site — here's how to watch
Movies // September 07, 2021
Lilly Wachowski explains why she's not involved with Matrix 4: 'That's a tough one'
Movies // August 25, 2021
Matrix 4 unveils official title and screens action-packed first footage
Movies // August 24, 2021
Yahya Abdul-Mateen talks shooting Matrix 4 during 'these crazy pandemic days'
Film Festivals // October 31, 2020
Laurence Fishburne says he won't be back for The Matrix 4: 'I have not been invited'
Movies // August 18, 2020
Priyanka Chopra in final talks to join The Matrix 4
Movies // January 28, 2020
Frozen actor Jonathan Groff cast in The Matrix 4
Movies // December 09, 2019
Neil Patrick Harris in talks to join The Matrix 4
Movies // October 15, 2019
The Matrix 4 eyes Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II for lead role
Movies // October 09, 2019
