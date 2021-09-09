The Matrix Resurrections (2021 movie)

A Matrix Resurrections scene about doing a sequel without its creators has some truth to it
Part of the story of how Resurrections was made is told through a scene in the film itself.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on paying homage to Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus in The Matrix Resurrections
"It was my job not to give a literal impersonation of Laurence Fishburne's performance as Morpheus but to understand that history," he says.
How Keanu Reeves' original Neo stunt double came full circle with a role in The Matrix: Resurrections
'You paid attention and you watched and you picked up as much as you could on how to dive into the creative aspect of cinema. That's the way the Wachowskis formed us.'
Priyanka Chopra had a 'sacred' experience playing a grown-up Sati in The Matrix Resurrections
Priyanka Chopra felt a burden but also a freedom in playing grown-up Sati in 'The Matrix Resurrections.'
The Matrix Resurrections cast discuss nostalgia, action, and the 'live environment' on set
Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and their costars join EW's Around the Table to unpack the new Matrix sequel.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe went through 'a couple different versions' for The Matrix Resurrections
The actress says she wanted to "show up" for director Lana Wachowski, who was using the new movie to help heal herself of grief after the loss of her parents.