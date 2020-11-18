The Masked Singer

Stars compete in this reality-singing TV show while wearing elaborate costumes to conceal their identities. Can you guess the celebrity behind the mask?

Crocodile says 'The Masked Singer' inspired him to record new solo music

The celeb under the Crocodile mask tells EW about his special nod to Jesse McCartney.
The celeb under the Mushroom mask tells EW he was convinced that Howie Mandel was on the show.
'The Masked Singer' finale recap: Crocodile, Mushroom, Sun unmasked, season 4 winner revealed

We finally know who was under the Sun, Mushroom, and Crocodile masks!
'The Masked Singer' winner Sun fought to perform that stunning Billie Eilish cover a cappella

The celeb under the Sun mask tells EW the story behind her bathroom encounter with Nicole Scherzinger.
Who is Mushroom on 'The Masked Singer'? All the clues it's this hat-loving Grammy nominee

Don't let the Hamilton clues throw you!
'The Masked Singer' EP on season 4 finale, that Mickey Rourke reveal, and what to expect next season

Plus, check out an exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday night's episode.

Watch Ken Jeong channel 'Little Drummer Boy' in his first 'Masked Singer' performance

Watch Sun move everyone to tears in best performance in 'Masked Singer' history

The contestant brought down the house with her stirring cover of Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over."
Jellyfish says competing on 'The Masked Singer' was more nerve-wracking than the Olympics

Seahorse thought 'The Masked Singer' might be too out there for her: 'That show is crazy'

Popcorn flirted with Nick Cannon on 'The Masked Singer' so he wouldn't be 'bored' by Ken Jeong

'Masked Singer' recap: 3 celebrities go home in shocking triple elimination

The Masked Singer's latest guest panelist makes quite the entrance in semi-finals sneak peek

Who is Crocodile on 'The Masked Singer'? All the clues it's this famous boy bander

TV // November 18, 2020
Who is Seahorse on 'The Masked Singer'? All the clues it's this Grammy winner

TV // November 18, 2020
Who is Whatchamacallit on 'The Masked Singer'? Here are all the clues it's this buzzy athlete

TV // November 18, 2020
Who is Serpent on 'The Masked Singer'? All the clues it's this viral performer

TV // November 18, 2020
Snow Owls might release a Snow Owlbum inspired by their time on 'The Masked Singer'

TV // November 11, 2020
'Masked Singer' recap: Snow Owls fly off, revealed as married country stars

Recaps // November 11, 2020
Who is Popcorn on 'The Masked Singer'? All the clues it's this best-selling '80s artist

TV // November 11, 2020
Who is Sun on 'The Masked Singer'? All the clues it's this Grammy-winning country icon

TV // November 11, 2020
Who are Snow Owls on 'The Masked Singer'? All the clues it's this country music couple

TV // November 11, 2020
Nicole Scherzinger says she's the only one to guess Mushroom's identity on 'The Masked Singer'

TV // November 10, 2020
Squiggly Monster says we missed out on having John Stamos on 'The Masked Singer' this season

TV // November 04, 2020
'Masked Singer' recap: Squiggly Monster eliminated, revealed as famous comedian

Recaps // November 10, 2020
Who is Jellyfish on 'The Masked Singer'? Clues point to this top athlete

TV // November 04, 2020
Is Broccoli on 'The Masked Singer' this legendary singer-songwriter? Here are the clues

TV // November 04, 2020
Who is Squiggly Monster on 'The Masked Singer'? All the clues it's this famous sitcom dad

TV // November 04, 2020
Lips talks almost spoiling her 'Masked Singer' reveal during late-night TV appearance

TV // October 28, 2020
'Masked Singer' recap: Lips smacked away, revealed as outspoken TV host

Recaps // October 28, 2020
'Masked Singer' recap: Baby Alien blasts off, revealed to be former NFL quarterback

Recaps // October 14, 2020
Baby Alien says he knew no one would guess his identity on 'The Masked Singer'

TV // October 14, 2020
Giraffe dunks on Robin Thicke for not guessing his identity on 'Masked Singer': 'He's terrible'

TV // October 07, 2020
'Masked Singer' recap: Giraffe ousted and revealed as former teen heartthrob

Recaps // October 07, 2020
'Masked Singer' preview: Ken Jeong thinks Baby Alien was on 'Friends'

TV // September 29, 2020
The best performances from 'The Masked Singer' season 4

TV // December 16, 2020
'The Masked Singer' recap: Season 4 premiere slays the Dragon

Recaps // September 25, 2020
The Dragon on 'The Masked Singer' wants to come back on the show 'in a whole new way'

TV // September 24, 2020
