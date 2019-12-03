The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan stars as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a 1950s housewife in New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her.

Most Recent

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor LeRoy McClain on Shy Baldwin's sham marriage: 'He's trapped'
"The protection of the fame and the shining lights, it's coming at a terrible, terrible cost to him," says McClain.
How The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pulled off that Coney Island Wonder Wheel high-wire act
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars on Midge and Susie's 'womance': 'We want to make it Lucy and Ethel'
Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan are "Team Midge" all the way.
What to Watch: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's penultimate season debuts
Get ready for a large dose of moxie.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast on season 4, Midge's rebuilding year
New episodes premiere Feb. 18 on Prime Video.
Lenny Bruce will veer closer to his real-life history in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4
Advertisement

More The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel renewed for fifth and final season
Watch the first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4, returning in February
Midge returns on Feb. 18!
Gilmore Girls star Kelly Bishop is coming to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Watch Alex Borstein's hilarious faux meltdown over Emmys loss
Marin Hinkle discusses her Emmy-nominated episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Inspiration for Liza Weil's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel character says show makes 'a joke' of her life
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel renewed for season 4

All The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein says it's 'do or die' for Susie in season 3
TV // December 03, 2019
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel showrunners preview season 3: Touring is a 'brand new experience' for Midge and Susie
TV // November 21, 2019
Brian Tarantina, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor, dies at 60
TV // November 02, 2019
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel hits the long, bumpy road to stardom in season 3 trailer
TV // October 14, 2019
Sterling K. Brown appears in the first teaser for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3
TV // August 19, 2019
Midge and Susie soak up the sun in first look at Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3
TV // August 09, 2019
This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown joins The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3
TV // April 15, 2019
Rachel Brosnahan wins SAG Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series
SAG Awards // January 27, 2019
Golden Globe nominee Rachel Brosnahan teases season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Golden Globes // December 06, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 1 recaps: Catch up before season 2
Recaps // December 05, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Life-Size 2, Venom, and more titles coming to iTunes and Apple TV in December
TV // November 30, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes her sweet time in season 2: EW review
TV Reviews // November 26, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel takes the stage again in new season 2 trailer
TV // October 24, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wins Best Comedy Emmy
Emmys // September 17, 2018
Rachel Brosnahan wins first Emmy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emmys // September 17, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Rachel Brosnahan remembers the most difficult scene to shoot
TV // September 10, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel heads to the Catskills in first season 2 teaser
TV // August 09, 2018
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel scores season 3 renewal at Amazon
TV // May 20, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will compete as a comedy, not a drama, in the Emmy Awards
TV // April 04, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to stream on Amazon for free to celebrate Golden Globes wins
TV // January 12, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel wins best musical or comedy at Golden Globes
Golden Globes // January 07, 2018
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a perfectly cast delight: EW review
TV // November 20, 2017
Amazon reveals premiere date for Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
TV // October 10, 2017
Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino's Amazon series gets two-season pickup
TV // April 10, 2017
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com