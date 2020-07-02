Most Recent
The Coen Brothers' struggle to film in B&W
USA Studios didn't initially embrace ''The Man Who Wasn't There,'' their noir homage Read More
The Coen Bros. Uncolor Their World
With their film noir homage "The Man Who Wasn't There", Ethan and Joel Coen fade to black and white. Read More
More The Man Who Wasn't There
Sting's Egyptian performance angers a local musician
Plus, Ricky Martin to perform at Miss Universe, ''Now!'' compilation tops the music chart, and more
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.