The Magnificent Seven (2016 film)

Most Recent

WATCH: Chris Pratt goes fishing in Magnificent Seven deleted scene

Chris Pratt goes fishing in Magnificent Seven deleted scene

Read More
'The Girl on the Train' breakout Haley Bennett on her road to fame

Haley Bennett: The Girl on the Train breakout star on her long road to fame

Read More
Box office report: Denzel Washington has 'Magnificent' debut at No. 1

Box office report: Denzel Washington has Magnificent debut at No. 1

Read More
Box office: Denzel Washington's 'Magnificent Seven' will ride to No. 1

Box Office: Magnificent Seven will ride to No. 1

Read More
WATCH: 'Magnificent Seven' stuntman fainted from the heat during shoot

The Magnificent Seven: Stuntman fainted from heat during shoot

Read More
WATCH: Chris Pratt got in trouble for fishing on 'Magnificent Seven' set

Chris Pratt: Fishing on Magnificent Seven set got him in trouble

'They were really nice fish and I caught all of them'
Read More

More The Magnificent Seven (2016 film)

Antoine Fuqua on why 'The Magnificent Seven' doesn’t use the N-word

The Magnificent Seven: Antoine Fuqua explains why his Western doesn’t use the N-word

Read More
'The Magnificent Seven': EW review

The Magnificent Seven: EW review

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com