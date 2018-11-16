Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The Magicians
Chevron Right
The Magicians
Share
The Magicians
Based on Lev Grossman’s book trilogy, this fantasy Syfy series follows the adventures of students at Brakebills University, a graduate school specializing in magic.
Most Recent
'The Magicians' creators unpack the 'unusually optimistic' series finale
The Magicians
creators unpack the 'unusually optimistic' series finale
Read More
Next
Watch 'The Magicians' cast say goodbye to their characters
Watch
The Magicians
cast say goodbye to their characters
Read More
Next
‘The Magicians’ boss says final musical episode is ‘the biggest one we’ve done’
The Magicians
boss says final musical episode is 'the biggest one we’ve done'
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' bosses on their 'satisfying discovery' about final season, why it won't be saved
The Magicians
bosses on their 'satisfying discovery' about final season, why it won't be saved
No, we won't see Jason Ralph again before the show ends.
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' is ending with season 5
The Magicians
is ending with season 5
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' bosses on exploring grief, an apocalypse, and more in season 5
The Magicians
bosses on exploring grief, an apocalypse, and more in season 5
Read More
Next
More The Magicians
'The Magicians' faces 'the literal end of the actual world' in season 5 trailer
The Magicians
faces 'the literal end of the actual world' in season 5 trailer
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' mourns Quentin in new season 5 teaser
The Magicians
mourns Quentin in new season 5 teaser
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' bosses preview '80s cocaine-level magic' in season 5
The Magicians
bosses preview '80s cocaine-level magic' in season 5
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' bosses break down the shocking and 'emotional' season 4 finale
The Magicians
bosses break down the shocking and 'emotional' season 4 finale
Read More
Next
The Magicians: [SPOILER] talks their 'cathartic' finale death and series exit
The Magicians
: [SPOILER] talks their 'cathartic' finale death and series exit
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' star breaks down the musical episode, from bears to Margo's evolution
The Magicians
star breaks down the musical episode, from hungry bears to Margo's evolution
Read More
Next
Summer Bishil on
The Magicians
musical episode: 'It reminded me why I love acting'
Close
Close
Previous
The Magicians
star Brittany Curran on Fen's 'heartbreaking' move
The Magicians
recap: A poignant trip through Eliot's memories
The Magicians
boss, stars on that surprising hook-up and relationship status change
Dean Fogg prepares for the end in
The Magicians
sneak peek
Why
The Magicians
bosses are nervous about season 4
Next
All The Magicians
'The Magicians' sparks a magical revolution in epic new season 4 trailer
The Magicians
sparks a magical revolution (and more!) in epic new season 4 trailer
TV
//
November 16, 2018
Read More
Next
Eliot isn't playing around in 'The Magicians' season 4 teaser
Eliot isn't playing around in
The Magicians
season 4 teaser
TV
//
October 18, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians': [SPOILER] gives Margo a dire warning in season 4 first look
The Magicians
: [SPOILER] gives Margo a dire warning in season 4 first look
TV
//
October 05, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' reveals a fishy new magical creature in season 4 first look
The Magicians
reveals a fishy new magical creature in season 4 first look
TV
//
August 17, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' bosses tease the fallout of the bonkers season 3 finale
The Magicians
bosses tease the fallout of the bonkers season 3 finale
TV
//
June 21, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' bosses break down that musical episode
The Magicians
bosses break down that musical episode
TV
//
March 07, 2018
Read More
Next
Syfy renews 'The Magicians' for season 4
Syfy renews
The Magicians
for season 4
TV
//
February 28, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' is doing a musical episode in season 3
The Magicians
is doing a musical episode in season 3
TV
//
February 21, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians': Felicia Day compares new role to 'Supernatural'
The Magicians:
Felicia Day compares new role to her
Supernatural
character
TV
//
February 14, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians': Quentin and Eliot try to return to Fillory in sneak peek
The Magicians
: Quentin and Eliot try to return to Fillory in exclusive clip
TV
//
February 07, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' EP breaks down that 'Buffy'-like shocker
The Magicians
EP breaks down that
Buffy
-like shocker
TV
//
January 24, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' EPs tease season 3's epic quest and 'unusual' pairings
The Magicians
EPs tease season 3's epic quest and 'unusual' pairings
TV
//
January 09, 2018
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' season 3 premiere date revealed in new trailer
The Magicians
season 3 premiere date revealed in new trailer
TV
//
November 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians': Fairies take over Fillory in season 3 first look
The Magicians
: Fairies take over Fillory in season 3 first look
TV
//
September 16, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' finale react: 'We Have Brought You Little Cakes'
The Magicians
finale react: 'We Have Brought You Little Cakes'
Recaps
//
April 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' EPs talk season 2 finale: 'All the juicy stuff is coming in season 3'
The Magicians
EPs talk the season 2 finale: 'All the juicy stuff is coming in season 3'
TV
//
April 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians': Stella Maeve wants Julia to become a goddess
The Magicians
: Stella Maeve wants Julia to become a goddess — and sing
TV
//
April 19, 2017
Read More
Next
Syfy renews 'The Magicians' for season 3
Syfy renews
The Magicians
for season 3
TV
//
April 12, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' star and EPs preview the WTF 'Les Mis' musical number
The Magicians
star and EPs preview the WTF
Les Mis
musical number
TV
//
March 21, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' bring the beat in this exclusive clip
The Magicians
bring the beat in this exclusive clip
TV
//
March 08, 2017
Read More
Next
Marlee Matlin to cast her spell on 'The Magicians'
Marlee Matlin to cast her spell on
The Magicians
TV
//
February 09, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' premiere react: 'Knight of Crowns'
The Magicians
premiere react: 'Knight of Crowns'
Recaps
//
January 25, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' EP on season 2: 'The odds aren't exactly in their favor'
The Magicians
EP on season 2: 'The odds aren't exactly in their favor'
TV
//
January 25, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' season 2: EW review
The Magicians
season 2: EW review
TV
//
January 23, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Magicians' summon The White Lady in exclusive season 2 poster
The Magicians Season 2 poster summons The White Lady
Article
//
December 04, 2016
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.