The Lovely Bones

Most Recent

The Lovely Bones
The Lovely Bones
Peter Jackson: Entertainer of the decade
How ''Lord of the Rings'' made the newbie director the king of an award-winning trilogy
Exhuming 'The Lovely Bones'
Peter Jackson and co. adapt Alice Sebold's best-selling novel
DreamWorks wins auction for ''Lovely Bones''
The studio outbids Sony, WB, and Universal to acquire Peter Jackson's adaptation of Alice Sebold's bestselling novel
Peter Jackson will direct ''The Lovely Bones''
After ''King Kong,'' the Ringmaster will adapt the bestseller narrated by a murdered girl
Advertisement

More The Lovely Bones

Peter Jackson will adapt ''Lovely Bones''
The novel about a murdered girl looking down from heaven will be the director's first post-''King Kong'' project
Between the Lines
The inside scoop on the book world
Lovely & Amazing
The Lovely Bones
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com