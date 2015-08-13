The Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings star John Rhys-Davies explains why J.R.R. Tolkien's house should be saved
Lord of the Rings stars pay tribute to Ian Holm: 'Off to the Grey Havens'
Peter Jackson reveals story behind Sean Bean 'walk into Mordor' meme in Lord of the Rings reunion
Next big Lord of the Rings console videogame in the works at Amazon
What to expect from Amazon's Lord of the Rings show and its Second Age setting
Andy Serkis reflects on how Lord of the Rings and Peter Jackson changed his life
In a foreword to a new book on 'LOTR,' the actor revisits his life-changing role of Gollum
Dominic Monaghan on what it would take to get him in Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel
Three fantasy novels that would make better TV than Lord of the Rings
With Amazon going back to the Tolkien well, here are some other stories that could light up the small screen
Lord of the Rings: Sean Bean on why Boromir is his favorite onscreen death
David Bowie considered for Gandalf, Lord of the Rings casting director says
Orlando Bloom shares throwback photo of getting matching tattoos with the Lord of the Rings cast
Daniel Radcliffe, Elijah Wood morph together in mesmerizing GIF
J.R.R. Tolkien annotated Middle-Earth map acquired by Oxford

The Lord of the Rings fans want to crowdfund the construction of a real-life Minas Tirith
Article // August 13, 2015
Peter Jackson: Andrew Lesnie 'was an irreplaceable part of my family'
Article // April 28, 2015
'The Lord of the Rings' gets its own 'Honest Trailer'
Article // December 13, 2012
Adding song and dance to ''The Lord of the Rings''
Article // March 24, 2006
Article // March 24, 2006
''Lord of the Rings'' musical will open in Toronto
Article // March 15, 2005
Get ready for ''Lord of the Rings: The Musical''!
Article // May 28, 2003
''Lord of the Rings'' widens a Tolkien family rift
Article // December 11, 2001
