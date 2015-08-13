Skip to content
EW.com
EW.com
Profile Menu
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings
The Lord of the Rings
Most Recent
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: TWO TOWERS
Lord of the Rings
star John Rhys-Davies explains why J.R.R. Tolkien's house should be saved
Read More
THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Lord of the Rings
stars pay tribute to Ian Holm: 'Off to the Grey Havens'
Read More
Lord of the Rings Reunion
Peter Jackson reveals story behind Sean Bean 'walk into Mordor' meme in
Lord of the Rings
reunion
Read More
Lord of The Rings: The Return of The King
Next big
Lord of the Rings
console videogame in the works at Amazon
Read More
Map of Middle Earthfrom 'The Lord of the Rings'
What to expect from Amazon's
Lord of the Rings
show and its Second Age setting
Read More
serkis
Andy Serkis reflects on how
Lord of the Rings
and Peter Jackson changed his life
In a foreword to a new book on 'LOTR,' the actor revisits his life-changing role of Gollum
Read More
More The Lord of the Rings
Lord of The Rings: Two Towers
Dominic Monaghan on what it would take to get him in Amazon's
Lord of the Rings
prequel
3_book_split
Three fantasy novels that would make better TV than
Lord of the Rings
With Amazon going back to the Tolkien well, here are some other stories that could light up the small screen
Lord of the Rings: Sean Bean on why Boromir is his favorite onscreen death
Lord of the Rings:
Sean Bean on why
Boromir is his favorite onscreen death
David Bowie considered for Gandalf, Lord of the Rings casting director says
David Bowie considered for Gandalf, Lord of the Rings casting director says
Image
Orlando Bloom shares throwback photo of getting matching tattoos with the
Lord of the Rings
cast
Image
Daniel Radcliffe, Elijah Wood morph together in mesmerizing GIF
Image
J.R.R. Tolkien annotated Middle-Earth map acquired by Oxford
Image
Lord of the Rings: Jake Gyllenhaal flubbed his audition
Image
Dominic Monaghan tells the story of David Bowie's 'Lord of the Rings' audition
Image
J.R.R. Tolkien Middle-earth map with annotations found
Image
Lord of the Rings: Nicolas Cage doesn't regret turning down the role of Aragorn
Image
DreamWorks Animation producer Nancy Bernstein dies at 55
All The Lord of the Rings
Image
The Lord of the Rings fans want to crowdfund the construction of a real-life Minas Tirith
Article
//
August 13, 2015
Image
Peter Jackson: Andrew Lesnie 'was an irreplaceable part of my family'
Article
//
April 28, 2015
'The Lord of the Rings' gets its own 'Honest Trailer'
December 13, 2012
Article
//
December 13, 2012
Adding song and dance to ''The Lord of the Rings''
March 24, 2006
Article
//
March 24, 2006
The Lord of the Rings
Article
//
March 24, 2006
''Lord of the Rings'' musical will open in Toronto
March 15, 2005
Article
//
March 15, 2005
Get ready for ''Lord of the Rings: The Musical''!
May 28, 2003
Article
//
May 28, 2003
Elijah Wood, The Lord of the Rings, ...
''Lord of the Rings'' widens a Tolkien family rift
Article
//
December 11, 2001
