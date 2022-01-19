The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (TV series)

Amazon's Lord of the Rings show has an official title: The Rings of Power
A cryptic video reveals the show's official name.
Amazon shares first look at Lord of the Rings series
The Tolkien TV show will premiere in September 2022.
Amazon is spending upwards of $464 million on just season 1 of Lord of the Rings TV show
For comparison's sake, Game of Thrones cost HBO about $50 million per season.
Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV series reveals 20 new cast members
Actors with credits ranging from Westworld to Spartacus to Return of the King have joined Amazon's Middle-earth epic.