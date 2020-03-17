The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
With The Two Towers, hobbit-meister Peter Jackson unleashes his Middle-earth middle child.Read More
''Two Towers'' DVD breaks rental records
The second ''Lord of the Rings'' film tops ''The Bourne Identity'' as the hottest rental of all timeRead More
''Two Towers'' is tops in first-day video sales
Gollum and pals grabbed some $60 to $70 million on TuesdayRead More
Here's what's new in the deluxe ''Two Towers'' DVD
Sean Bean's Boromir returns, Miranda Otto's Eowyn sings, and moreRead More
Can Martin Lawrence win the box office war?
He's back, and his ''National Security'' is likely to vanquish fellow newcomers ''Kangaroo Jack'' and ''A Guy Thing''Read More