The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

With The Two Towers, hobbit-meister Peter Jackson unleashes his Middle-earth middle child.
''Two Towers'' DVD breaks rental records

The second ''Lord of the Rings'' film tops ''The Bourne Identity'' as the hottest rental of all time
''Two Towers'' is tops in first-day video sales

Gollum and pals grabbed some $60 to $70 million on Tuesday
Here's what's new in the deluxe ''Two Towers'' DVD

Sean Bean's Boromir returns, Miranda Otto's Eowyn sings, and more
PRECIOUS DVD ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WEEK

Can Martin Lawrence win the box office war?

He's back, and his ''National Security'' is likely to vanquish fellow newcomers ''Kangaroo Jack'' and ''A Guy Thing''
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Why ''LOTR'''s Gollum seems so real

The voice and movements of actor Andy Serkis bring the creepy computer creation to life
''Two Towers'' is victorious at the box office

Tolkien's head hobbit shares secrets with EW.com

''Rings: The Two Towers,'' explained by its director

Here's the scoop on ''Rings: Two Towers''

Viggo Mortensen tells all about ''Rings: Two''

Get ready -- Aragorn's role is growing as the adventure through Middle-earth continues

Article // March 17, 2020
New ''Rings: Two'' footage reveals surprises

New ''Rings: Two'' footage reveals surprises

Article // April 04, 2002
