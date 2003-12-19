The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Most Recent

''King'' extended DVD is out Dec. 14
There will be 50 extra minutes of footage and hours of supplements
Four-disc DVD due out at Christmas
Lord of the Rings The Return of the King DVD - The Must List 2004
''King'' extended DVD will arrive in December
It took extra time to round up everybody for commentary features
''Return of the King'' tops 2004 video sales
The Best Picture Oscar winner sells 6.3 million copies its first week
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Lackluster extras won't spoil the Return of the King DVD for Tolkienites or fantasy-phobes.
''Return of the King'' hits DVD on May 25
The two-disc set will be full of extras, but you'll have to wait for Peter Jackson's four-hours-plus director's cut
Advertisement

More The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

New Zealand had a memorable 2004 Oscars moment
''Return of the King'' passes $1 billion worldwide
It's only the second movie (after ''Titanic'') to do so, and in record time
Directors Guild gives ''Rings''' Peter Jackson top prize
Peter Jackson: What's new in ''Rings'' DVD
Why this year's Oscar season has studios acting up
How Sean Astin became ''Rings''' MVP
New York critics name ''Return of the King'' Best Picture

''Lost in Translation,'' ''American Splendor,'' and ''Secret Lives of Dentists'' win two awards each

All The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The secrets of ''LOTR'''s eight-legged villain
Article // December 19, 2003
Here are four surprises in ''The Return of the King''
Article // December 18, 2003
New York critics name ''Return of the King'' Best Picture
Article // December 15, 2003
Viggo Mortensen on fame, war, and... surfing?
Article // December 12, 2003
What's next for the stars of ''Lord of the Rings''
Article // December 03, 2003
''Return of the King'' draws throng to world premiere
Article // November 27, 2003
''The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'' is one of the 10 holiday movies we can't wait to see
Article // November 25, 2003
EW gets the secrets of ''LOTR'' sets
Article // November 14, 2003
On a Ring and a Prayer
Article // November 07, 2003
''Rings'' fans line up to buy seats
Article // October 06, 2003
''Lord of the Rings'': A sneak peek at the final film
Article // August 27, 2003
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Article // August 14, 2003
What's next for the ''LOTR'' trilogy?
Article // July 28, 2003
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com