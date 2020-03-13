The Little Mermaid (2023 movie)

Jodi Benson, the original Ariel, supports The Little Mermaid story changes: 'It was a must'
Much has been made about the tweaks to the Little Mermaid story in this year's live-action/CG remake, but the original Ariel says it's important to update with the times.
The Little Mermaid review: Halle Bailey swims (and sings) her way to stardom
The seaweed is actually greener this time.
How Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides influenced The Little Mermaid
Director Rob Marshall looks back on the first time he brought mermaids to life on the big screen with 2011's On Stranger Tides.
Jacob Tremblay thinks Flounder's design in live-action Little Mermaid 'works out perfectly'
"I think that they were geniuses and they knew exactly what they were doing," the actor says.
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey explains why Ariel's iconic hair flip was hard to pull off
"That whole day we were trying to get it right," says Bailey.
Watch Disney's original Little Mermaid Ariel voice actress and live-action star Halle Bailey embrace above the sea
Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the 1989 animated classic, met up with Disney's new live-action actress at The Little Mermaid's world premiere in L.A.
Hear Halle Bailey sing 'Part of Your World' from The Little Mermaid
You can now stream the full song on all your gadgets and gizmos.
The Little Mermaid's Melissa McCarthy channels drag queens and drinking alone to play Ursula
"It's like she's had too many martinis alone. Her friends are eels," says McCarthy of the iconic sea witch.
The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey shares advice Beyoncé gave her when cast as Ariel
The Little Mermaid's new songs first listen: Hear snippets of Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda's music
Meet Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star who plays Prince Eric's mother in The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid's Rob Marshall reveals why Harry Styles wasn't cast as Prince Eric
Melissa McCarthy's Ursula makes waves in The Little Mermaid Oscars trailer

See the sea witch in all her glory!

Disney halts The Little Mermaid and other film productions over coronavirus
Movies // March 13, 2020
Everything you need to know about The Little Mermaid's Prince Eric, Jonah Hauer-King (yes, he can sing)
Movies // November 12, 2019
Little Mermaid live-action movie casts Prince Eric: Jonah Hauer-King nabs coveted role
Movies // November 12, 2019
Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey says she doesn't 'pay attention to' Ariel casting backlash
Movies // August 07, 2019
Harry Styles in talks for Prince Eric role in live-action The Little Mermaid
Movies // July 16, 2019
Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in The Little Mermaid — see images of him as Ariel's father
Movies // July 09, 2019
The Little Mermaid's original Ariel defends Halle Bailey casting
Movies // July 09, 2019
Zendaya leads online celebration after Halle Bailey cast as Ariel in live-action The Little Mermaid
Movies // July 03, 2019
Who is Halle Bailey? Watch The Little Mermaid star's best performances before she plays Ariel
Movies // July 03, 2019
Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid casts Halle Bailey as Ariel
Movies // July 03, 2019
Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid in talks with Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina
Movies // July 01, 2019
Melissa McCarthy in talks to play Ursula in live-action Little Mermaid
Movies // June 28, 2019
Lin-Manuel Miranda gives update on Disney's live-action Little Mermaid
Movies // November 15, 2016
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alan Menken team up for live-action Little Mermaid
Movies // August 16, 2016
