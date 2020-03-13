The Little Mermaid (2023 movie)

Jodi Benson, the original Ariel, supports The Little Mermaid story changes: 'It was a must'
Much has been made about the tweaks to the Little Mermaid story in this year's live-action/CG remake, but the original Ariel says it's important to update with the times.
The Little Mermaid review: Halle Bailey swims (and sings) her way to stardom
The seaweed is actually greener this time.
How Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides influenced The Little Mermaid
Director Rob Marshall looks back on the first time he brought mermaids to life on the big screen with 2011's On Stranger Tides.
Jacob Tremblay thinks Flounder's design in live-action Little Mermaid 'works out perfectly'
"I think that they were geniuses and they knew exactly what they were doing," the actor says.
The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey explains why Ariel's iconic hair flip was hard to pull off
"That whole day we were trying to get it right," says Bailey.
Watch Disney's original Little Mermaid Ariel voice actress and live-action star Halle Bailey embrace above the sea
Jodi Benson, who voiced Ariel in the 1989 animated classic, met up with Disney's new live-action actress at The Little Mermaid's world premiere in L.A.