The LEGO Movie

Most Recent

Chris Pratt covers 'Everything Is Awesome' as Andy Dwyer

Chris Pratt covers 'Everything Is Awesome' as Parks and Recreation's Andy Dwyer

Read More
Oscars 2016: These are the Internet's most searched snubs

Oscars 2016: These are the Internet's most searched snubs

Read More
Michael Cera: Robin in 'Lego Batman'

Michael Cera joins Lego Batman as Robin

Read More
Everything is not awesome in 'Lego Movie' horror parody

'The Lego Movie' horror parody: Everything is not awesome

Read More
Tegan and Sara and The Lonely Island to perform 'Everything Is Awesome' at the Oscars

Tegan and Sara and The Lonely Island to perform 'Everything Is Awesome' at the Oscars

Read More
Honest Trailer for 'The Lego Movie' totally misses what's so great about 'The Lego Movie'

Honest Trailer for 'The Lego Movie' misses what's so great about 'The Lego Movie'

Read More

More The LEGO Movie

'Lego Movie: The Videogame' arrives on iPhones, iPads

'Lego Movie: The Videogame' arrives on iPhones, iPads

Read More
'Lego Movie' snubbed? 'It's okay. Made my own!'

Phil Lord of 'The Lego Movie' builds his own Oscar

Read More
Lego Movie sequel to feature more female characters, 'female stuff'

Lego Movie sequel to feature more female characters, 'female stuff'

Read More
A Lego reality show? It could actually happen

A Lego reality show? It could actually happen

Read More
Batman is getting his own 'Lego Movie': Report

Batman is getting his own 'Lego Movie': Report

Read More
SXSW: 2014 Jury and Special Award winners announced

SXSW: 2014 Jury and Special Award winners announced

Read More

The Lego Movie: EW review

''Here, at last, is an animated comedy that never stops surprising you.''

All The LEGO Movie

'Lego Movie' builds $17.1M Friday, 'Monuments Men' strong No. 2

'Lego Movie' builds $17.1M Friday, 'Monuments Men' strong No. 2

Article // February 08, 2014
Read More
A different kind of 'Lego Movie': Watch Eddie Izzard's Lego stand-up

A different kind of 'Lego Movie': Watch Eddie Izzard's Lego stand-up

Article // February 07, 2014
Read More
'Lego Movie': Fox Business isn't amused

'Lego Movie': Fox Business isn't amused

Article // February 07, 2014
Read More
'The LEGO Movie': The (breathless) reviews are in...

'The LEGO Movie': The (breathless) reviews are in...

Article // February 07, 2014
Read More
'Lego Movie' trailer: 'Come with me if you wanna not die'

'Lego Movie' trailer: 'Come with me if you wanna not die'

Article // October 31, 2013
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com