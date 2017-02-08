Skip to content
The LEGO Batman Movie
Most Recent
'Wonder Woman,' 'Lego Batman' win big at Golden Trailer Awards
Wonder Woman
,
Lego Batman
win big at Golden Trailer Awards
Read More
Next
'The LEGO Batman Movie' leads Golden Trailer nominations
The LEGO Batman Movie
leads Golden Trailer nominations
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' and 'La La Land' are also contenders
Read More
Next
President Trump’s Treasury Secretary plugged 'Lego Batman' — and may have broken ethics rules
President Trump’s Treasury Secretary plugged
Lego Batman
— and may have broken ethics rules
Read More
Next
Box office report: 'Kong: Skull Island' clobbers 'Logan' with $61 million
Box office report:
Kong: Skull Island
clobbers
Logan
with $61 million
Read More
Next
'LEGO Batman': Watch the addictive dance number finale
Watch
The
LEGO Batman Movie
’s addictive dance number finale
Read More
Next
The many faces of Batman in 'The LEGO Batman Movie'
The many faces of Batman in
The LEGO Batman Movie
Read More
Next
'LEGO Batman' director answers burning questions about that ending
LEGO Batman
director answers burning questions about that ending
Read More
Next
Here's what critics are saying about 'The LEGO Batman Movie'
LEGO Batman Movie
: Here's what critics are saying
Read More
Next
Watch Will Arnett prank call a toy store as LEGO Batman
Watch Will Arnett prank call a toy store as LEGO Batman
Read More
Next
'The LEGO Batman Movie': EW review
The LEGO Batman Movie
: EW review
Read More
Next
Full 'The LEGO Batman Movie' voice cast reveals surprise cameos
Full
The LEGO Batman Movie
voice cast reveals surprise cameos
Read More
Next
Are these 'LEGO Batman Movie'
songs the new 'Everything Is Awesome'?
Are these
LEGO Batman Movie
songs the new 'Everything Is Awesome'?
Read More
Next
The LEGO Batman Movie
spoofs MTV's
Cribs
in
Gotham Cribs
promo
Take a tour of Bruce Wayne's manor in 'Gotham Cribs'
Close
Close
Previous
LEGO Batman channels
The Great Gatsby
in New Year's promo
Bruce Wayne plays dress-up in
The LEGO B
atman Movie
exclusive new photo
LEGO Batman Movie poster shows Joker, Harley Quinn, Two-Face
Billy Dee Williams to voice Two-Face in LEGO Batman Movie
Lego Batman Movie
trailer spoofs
Batman v Superman
in new footage
Next
'The Lego Batman Movie' celebrates Batman Day with new poster
Lego Batman Movie celebrates Batman Day with new poster
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'LEGO Batman': See the Comic-Con trailer
LEGO Batman trailer: New footage debuts at Comic-Con
Comic-Con
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Lego Batman Movie': Will Arnett's Dark Knight suits up in poster
Lego Batman Movie poster: Will Arnett's Dark Knight suits up in poster
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'LEGO Batman Movie': First look at the LEGO sets
LEGO Batman Movie LEGO sets first look
Comic-Con
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'LEGO Batman' producers: Goal is to make 'coolest Batman movie ever'
LEGO Batman Movie producers say goal is to make 'coolest Batman movie ever'
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
Will Arnett teases 'LEGO Batman' showdown with the Joker
LEGO Batman Movie: Will Arnett teases new film, new Joker
Comic-Con
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'The LEGO Batman Movie' footage unveils hilarious LEGO Robin origin story
LEGO Batman Movie CinemaCon footage unveils LEGO Robin's origin story
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
Batman fan builds ultimate LEGO Batcave fit for the Dark Knight
LEGO Batman: Batcave set build by fan
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
New 'Lego Batman Movie' trailer takes you inside Wayne Manor
LEGO Batman Movie trailer takes you inside Wayne Manor
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'The LEGO Batman Movie' trailer is finally here
Lego Batman Movie trailer debuts online
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
New 'Lego Batman Movie' photos go inside the Batcave
Lego Batman Movie photos Batcave first look
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
The 'Lego Batman' movie has found its Alfred
Lego Batman: Ralph Fiennes to play Alfred
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'LEGO Batman' casts its LEGO Batgirl
LEGO Batman casts its LEGO Batgirl
Article
//
February 08, 2017
Read More
Next
