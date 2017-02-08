The LEGO Batman Movie

Most Recent

'Wonder Woman,' 'Lego Batman' win big at Golden Trailer Awards

Wonder Woman, Lego Batman win big at Golden Trailer Awards

'The LEGO Batman Movie' leads Golden Trailer nominations

The LEGO Batman Movie leads Golden Trailer nominations

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' and 'La La Land' are also contenders
President Trump’s Treasury Secretary plugged 'Lego Batman' — and may have broken ethics rules

President Trump’s Treasury Secretary plugged Lego Batman — and may have broken ethics rules

Box office report: 'Kong: Skull Island' clobbers 'Logan' with $61 million

Box office report: Kong: Skull Island clobbers Logan with $61 million

'LEGO Batman': Watch the addictive dance number finale

Watch The LEGO Batman Movie’s addictive dance number finale

The many faces of Batman in 'The LEGO Batman Movie'

The many faces of Batman in The LEGO Batman Movie

More The LEGO Batman Movie

'LEGO Batman' director answers burning questions about that ending

LEGO Batman director answers burning questions about that ending

Here's what critics are saying about 'The LEGO Batman Movie'

LEGO Batman Movie: Here's what critics are saying

Watch Will Arnett prank call a toy store as LEGO Batman

Watch Will Arnett prank call a toy store as LEGO Batman

'The LEGO Batman Movie': EW review

The LEGO Batman Movie: EW review

Full 'The LEGO Batman Movie' voice cast reveals surprise cameos

Full The LEGO Batman Movie voice cast reveals surprise cameos

Are these 'LEGO Batman Movie' songs the new 'Everything Is Awesome'?

Are these LEGO Batman Movie songs the new 'Everything Is Awesome'?

The LEGO Batman Movie spoofs MTV's Cribs in Gotham Cribs promo

Take a tour of Bruce Wayne's manor in 'Gotham Cribs'

All The LEGO Batman Movie

'The Lego Batman Movie' celebrates Batman Day with new poster

Lego Batman Movie celebrates Batman Day with new poster

Article // February 08, 2017
'LEGO Batman': See the Comic-Con trailer

LEGO Batman trailer: New footage debuts at Comic-Con

Comic-Con // February 08, 2017
'The Lego Batman Movie': Will Arnett's Dark Knight suits up in poster

Lego Batman Movie poster: Will Arnett's Dark Knight suits up in poster

Article // February 08, 2017
'LEGO Batman Movie': First look at the LEGO sets

LEGO Batman Movie LEGO sets first look

Comic-Con // February 08, 2017
'LEGO Batman' producers: Goal is to make 'coolest Batman movie ever'

LEGO Batman Movie producers say goal is to make 'coolest Batman movie ever'

Article // February 08, 2017
Will Arnett teases 'LEGO Batman' showdown with the Joker

LEGO Batman Movie: Will Arnett teases new film, new Joker

Comic-Con // February 08, 2017
'The LEGO Batman Movie' footage unveils hilarious LEGO Robin origin story

LEGO Batman Movie CinemaCon footage unveils LEGO Robin's origin story

Article // February 08, 2017
Batman fan builds ultimate LEGO Batcave fit for the Dark Knight

LEGO Batman: Batcave set build by fan

Article // February 08, 2017
New 'Lego Batman Movie' trailer takes you inside Wayne Manor

LEGO Batman Movie trailer takes you inside Wayne Manor

Article // February 08, 2017
'The LEGO Batman Movie' trailer is finally here

Lego Batman Movie trailer debuts online

Article // February 08, 2017
New 'Lego Batman Movie' photos go inside the Batcave

Lego Batman Movie photos Batcave first look

Article // February 08, 2017
The 'Lego Batman' movie has found its Alfred

Lego Batman: Ralph Fiennes to play Alfred

Article // February 08, 2017
'LEGO Batman' casts its LEGO Batgirl

LEGO Batman casts its LEGO Batgirl

Article // February 08, 2017
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com