The Legend of Korra

Most Recent

Hang tight, new 'Avatar' fans: 'Legend of Korra' is now coming to Netflix too

Hang tight, new Avatar fans: Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix too

Read More
19 celebrities you might've missed in 'Avatar' and 'Legend of Korra'

19 celebrities you might've missed in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra

Read More
Serena Williams has questions about 'The Legend of Korra'

Serena Williams has questions about The Legend of Korra

The tennis champion wants to know who originally taught humans their bending powers
Read More
'Legend of Korra' comic team talks Korrasami and queer representation

Legend of Korra comic team talks Korrasami, queer representation

Michael DiMartino and Irene Koh discuss Korra and Asami's expanding relationship in 'Turf Wars'
Read More
The best Korra-Asami moments from The Legend of Korra

The best Korra and Asami moments from The Legend of Korra

In honor of their first date, a look back at the couple's history
Read More
Korra and Asami enjoy a date in this 'Legend of Korra' comic preview

Korra and Asami enjoy a date in this Legend of Korra comic preview

The Spirit World remains a beautiful but unpredictable place
Read More

More The Legend of Korra

The first 'The Legend of Korra' graphic novel coming in June 2017

'The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars' graphic novel coming in June 2017

'The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars' graphic novel will pick up where the series left off
Read More
'Legend of Korra' comic: More Korrasami

Legend of Korra: New Dark Horse comic will explore heroine's same-sex romance

Read More
'Legend of Korra': Official Korrasami art

'Legend of Korra' creator posts official Korrasami art

Read More
'The Legend of Korra's' fourth season will debut in October.

'The Legend of Korra's' fourth season will debut in October.

Read More
'Legend of Korra' is not canceled, will finish airing online

'Legend of Korra' is not canceled, will finish airing online

Read More
'Legend of Korra': The trailer for season 3 is here

'Legend of Korra': The trailer for season 3 is here

Read More

'Legend of Korra': What we saw at N.Y. Comic-Con

All The Legend of Korra

Nickelodeon orders second season of 'The Legend of Korra' -- EXCLUSIVE

Nickelodeon orders second season of 'The Legend of Korra' -- EXCLUSIVE

Article // July 11, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com