The Leftovers

A "rapture" drama from Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, whose book of the same name served as inspiration for the series.

Most Recent

The Leftovers star Carrie Coon didn't know she could've asked how the series was going to end
Justin Theroux shares his interpretation of The Leftovers series finale
Megan Abbott and Tom Perrotta's epic, fascinating conversation about moving from novels to TV
Best of 2017 (Behind the Scenes): How The Leftovers captured that incredible sprinkler shot
Director Daniel Sackheim breaks down the climactic scene of 'G'Day Melbourne' — and that stunning final shot
Ann Dowd knows you enjoyed her Emmy acceptance speech
The Good Behavior actress says 'the world is opening up' for women in television
The Leftovers' first and only Emmy nominee: Series taught me 'the point of life'
Ann Dowd tells EW of her profound gratitude to Academy voters who finally recognized the HBO drama
More The Leftovers

The Leftovers: Damon Lindelof's last-minute Emmy campaign promises Justin Theroux sans sweatpants
The Leftovers series finale: EW review
The Leftovers series finale recap: 'The Book of Nora'
The Leftovers: Inside TV's best soundtrack
Leftovers showrunner spent weeks figuring out Sunday's final scene
The Leftovers recap: 'The Most Powerful Man in the World (and His Identical Twin Brother)'
The Leftovers recap: 'Certified'

Laurie turns Judas as the apocalypse looms

All The Leftovers

The Leftovers premiere recap: 'The Book of Kevin'
Recaps // April 17, 2017
The Leftovers: 7-part final season trailer cries 'S.O.S.'
TV // March 16, 2017
Leftovers final season trailer teases world-ending flood
TV // February 17, 2017
The Leftovers final season teaser trailer released
TV // January 24, 2017
How series finales have changed in the reboot era
TV // January 18, 2017
The Leftovers: First look at the final season
TV // December 21, 2016
The Leftovers creators announce final season premiere month
Article // December 06, 2016
The Leftovers: Damon Lindelof talks about the decision to end the HBO series
Article // May 22, 2016
The Leftovers will head to Australia for season 3
Article // April 27, 2016
The Leftovers renewed for third and final season
Article // December 10, 2015
The Leftovers: Justin Theroux cries nonstop in supercut
Article // December 07, 2015
The Leftovers finale recap: I Live Here Now
Article // December 07, 2015
The Leftovers recap: Ten Thirteen
Article // November 30, 2015
The Leftovers recap: International Assassin
Article // November 25, 2015
The Leftovers recap: A Most Powerful Adversary
Article // November 16, 2015
The Leftovers recap: Lens
Article // November 09, 2015
Leftovers recap: 'No Room at the Inn'
Article // November 02, 2015
The Leftovers recap: Orange Sticker
Article // October 26, 2015
The Leftovers recap: Off Ramp
Article // October 19, 2015
The Leftovers recap: A Matter of Geography
Article // October 11, 2015
The Leftovers season 2 premiere recap: Axis Mundi
Article // October 05, 2015
The Leftovers season 2 teasers go inside Miracle, Texas
Article // October 04, 2015
The Leftovers season 2: How the HBO series will go beyond the book
Article // September 29, 2015
Damon Lindelof interview: The Leftovers showrunner gets brutally honest
Article // September 01, 2015
'The Leftovers' season 2 full trailer is here: Exclusive first look at the HBO drama's return
Article // August 04, 2015
