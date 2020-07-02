The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen reboot in the works at Fox
Q&A: 'Watchmen' creator Alan Moore
Soft-spoken, reclusive comics icon on his past and upcoming projects, ''South Park,'' shaving...
Heartthrob Shane West on leaving teen flicks behind
''The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen'' star tells EW.com why action scripts suck, and why it's not a good idea to make fun of Sean Connery's accent
The comic in a ''League'' of its own
Forget the movie -- sink your teeth into the literary roots of ''The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen''
Peta Wilson on bloodsucking and a ''Nikita'' revival
The Australian star talks about ''The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen'' and how her badass TV character influenced ''Alias''
Meet Sean Connery's ''Extraordinary Gentlemen''
Find out about the literary origins of Sean Connery's Allan Quatermain, Shane West's Tom Sawyer, and the other members of ''The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen''
Behind-the-scenes battles plague Connery's latest
