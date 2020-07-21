Fallon leads a possible late-night shuffle
Fallon is replacing Leno, so who is replacing Fallon?Read More
Craig Ferguson: White House jokester
The ''Late Late Show'' host has been booked for the annual White House Correspondents' dinner on April 26Read More
Late nights with Craig Ferguson
The former punk drunk turned talk show sensation reveals his unlikely role model and ruminates on showbiz stressRead More
Guilty Pleasures: ''The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson''
Entertainment Weekly's staff confesses love for some of 2006's embarrassingly bad TV showsRead More