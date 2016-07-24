The Last Man on Earth

Will Forte stars as Phil Miller, the last man on Earth, who is just trying to get by in Tucson, Arizona.

Last Man on Earth canceled after four seasons
The Last Man on Earth renewed for season 4
Gotham renewed for season 4
Last Man on Earth finale: Will Forte on that ending, chances for renewal
Last Man on Earth: Will Forte on Trump's fate in the apocalypse
Last Man on Earth: Mary Steenburgen talks Gail's fall finale shocker
Last Man on Earth fall finale: See the opening scene
Last Man On Earth recap: Season 3, Episode 7
Two members of the crew go missing and Lewis takes up a new hobby
Last Man On Earth recap: Season 3, Episode 6
Last Man On Earth recap: Season 3, Episode 5
Last Man On Earth recap: Season 3, Episode 4
Last Man On Earth recap: Season 3, Episode 3
Last Man on Earth clip: Pat is alive but MIA

Last Man on Earth at Comic-Con: Will Forte teases season 3
Comic-Con // July 24, 2016
Comic-Con: The Last Man on Earth cast tease the secrets of season 3
Comic-Con // July 23, 2016
Last Man on Earth: Comic-Con 2016 panel preview
Comic-Con // July 19, 2016
Good Charlotte channel 'Last Man on Earth' for new '40 oz. Dream' video
Article // June 09, 2016
The Last Man on Earth finale recap: 30 Years of Science Down the Tubes
Article // May 16, 2016
Last Man on Earth finale postmortem: Will Forte on Mike's fate, that cliffhanger
Article // May 15, 2016
Last Man on Earth finale: Phil drives Back to the Future DeLorean
Article // May 13, 2016
'Last Man on Earth' star Will Forte previews season finale
Article // May 13, 2016
The Last Man on Earth recap: Smart and Stupid
Article // May 09, 2016
Last Man on Earth clip: Why Erica went to prison
Article // May 05, 2016
The Last Man on Earth recap: Falling Slowly
Article // April 25, 2016
The Last Man on Earth recap: Fourth Finger
Article // April 18, 2016
Last Man on Earth: Phil shows off half-shaved haircut
Article // April 14, 2016
The Last Man on Earth recap: Skidmark
Article // April 11, 2016
Last Man on Earth exclusive clip: Mike reveals Phil's old nickname
Article // April 08, 2016
The Last Man on Earth recap: Fish in the Dish
Article // April 04, 2016
The Last Man on Earth recap: Valhalla
Article // March 14, 2016
The Last Man on Earth recap: Pitch Black
Article // March 07, 2016
Last Man on Earth postmortem: Will Forte on the spring premiere and what's next
Article // March 07, 2016
Last Man on Earth: Will Forte offers 10 hints about the spring premiere Pitch Black
Article // March 04, 2016
Last Man on Earth: Jacob Tremblay spews insults in midseason premiere clip
Article // March 03, 2016
'Last Man on Earth': Jason Sudeikis' return to Earth
Article // February 19, 2016
Last Man on Earth season 2 midseason premiere date set for March 6
Article // February 05, 2016
Jacob Tremblay to guest-star on Last Man on Earth
Article // January 20, 2016
The Last Man on Earth recap: Silent Night
Article // December 14, 2015
