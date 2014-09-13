The Knick

Clive Owen and Steven Soderbergh team up for this 1900s medical drama.

Most Recent

The Knick finale recap: This Is All We Are
With nothing left to lose, Dr. John Thackery attempts the riskiest surgery of his career
The Knick season 2 finale: Clive Owen talks about Thackery's self-surgery
'It's not looking good for him, is it?' Owen tells EW of his character's ambiguous future
The Knick recap: Do You Remember Moon Flower?
The ongoing rivalry between Dr. Edwards and Dr. Gallinger comes to a violent, upsetting conclusion
The Knick recap: Not Well at All
Tonight's episode brings about several major shifts in the relationships of the Knick's employees.
The Knick recap: Williams and Walker
Both Thack and Edwards take the stage in the operating room this week, but only one surgeon emerges triumphant.
'The Knick' recap: 'There Are Rules'
Bertie tries an experimental procedure on his cancer-stricken mother, while conjoined twins become Thack's new project.
More The Knick

The Knick recap: Whiplash
The Knick becomes Thack's stage as he tries to turn an addict's brain into his latest masterpiece.
'The Knick' recap: 'Wonderful Surprises'
Thack attempts his new syphilis treatment on Abigail, while Dr. Edwards deals with the repercussions of Opal's arrival.
The Knick recap: The Best With the Best to Get the Best
The Knick recap: You're No Rose
The Knick season 2 premiere recap: Ten Knots
'The Knick': EW review
'The Knick' season 2 trailer: Clive Owen wants 'to make history'

All The Knick

The Knick recap: 'They Capture the Heat'
Article // September 13, 2014
The Knick recap: 'Where's the Dignity?'
Article // September 06, 2014
The Knick recap: 'The Busy Flea'
Article // August 23, 2014
The Knick recap: 'Mr. Paris Shoes'
Article // August 16, 2014
The Knick series premiere recap: Method and Madness
Article // August 09, 2014
