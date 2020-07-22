The Kingdom (Movie - 2007)

Most Recent

The Kingdom

The Kingdom

Read More
''The Kingdom'' and The Rock go to war

''The Kingdom'' and The Rock go to war

It'll be a close one between the Middle East thriller and the family film -- but expect the former to get the edge
Read More
Catching up with Jason Bateman

Catching up with Jason Bateman

The ''Arrested Development'' alum talks about his career comeback, and his surprisingly dramatic turn in ''The Kingdom''
Read More
Jamie Foxx has the keys to ''The Kingdom''

Jamie Foxx has the keys to ''The Kingdom''

The Middle East thriller has put director Peter Berg and producer Michael Mann on the Oscar-winning actor's ''list'' (that's a good thing)
Read More
The Kingdom

The Kingdom

Read More
Talkin' trash with ''Juno'' stars Garner and Bateman

Talkin' trash with ''Juno'' stars Garner and Bateman

EW.com caught up with the unexpectedly rowdy duo to discuss their work together in this month's political action thriller ''The Kingdom'' and in December's comedy ''Juno''
Read More

More The Kingdom (Movie - 2007)

Inside ''The Kingdom''

Inside ''The Kingdom''

Jamie Foxx and Jennifer Garner star in this highly anticipated September 2007 release
Read More
The Kingdom

The Kingdom

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com