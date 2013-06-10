The Killing

The Killing series finale recap: 'Eden'
Both cases close on unexpected notes in an episode that honors those past and looks to the future for Linden and Holder
The Killing recap: 'Truth Asunder'
As Reddick circles Holder and Linden, Kyle comes head to head with the truth about his family's murder.
The Killing recap: 'Dream Baby Dream'
Linden and Holder's luck appears to run out in the wake of an episode centered on parental failings and fears.
The Killing recap: 'The Good Soldier"
Daddy issues abound as Linden forces Kyle to relive the night of the crime, Holder becomes overwhelmed by the prospect of fatherhood, and Bethany Skinner receives an unexpected communication.
The Killing recap: 'Unraveling'
Linden and Holder continue to protect their secret as new threats emerge both in the investigation and at St. George's.
The Killing season premiere recap: 'Blood in the Water'
Just hours after Linden's fateful decision, she and Holder scramble to cover their tracks, even as a quadruple homicide brings them back to the beat.
A dark turn in the case leads Holder down a bad road

