The Kids Are All Right

Most Recent

Bening, Firth, and Bale: What size do you like your favorite Oscar-worthy acting?

Bening, Firth, and Bale: What size do you like your favorite Oscar-worthy acting?

Read More
Style Hunter: Julianne Moore's 'LOVE' necklace

Style Hunter: Julianne Moore's 'LOVE' necklace

Also, Kyra Sedgwick's straw hat from ''The Closer,'' and more
Read More
The Kids Are All Right

The Kids Are All Right

Read More
Josh Hutcherson: Let the Buzz Begin!

Josh Hutcherson: Let the Buzz Begin!

The ''Kids Are All Right'' star will next be seen in the ''Red Dawn'' remake
Read More
'The Kids Are All Right'' is a godsend

'The Kids Are All Right'' is a godsend

Julianne Moore and Annette Bening star in a rare movie that pays attention to marriage, not just weddings
Read More
Julianne Moore: Oscar Alert!

Julianne Moore: Oscar Alert!

''The Kids Are All Right'' star on Mark Ruffalo and acting in their 40s
Read More

More The Kids Are All Right

The Kids Are All Right

The Kids Are All Right

Read More
'The Kids Are All Right': Let the buzz begin

'The Kids Are All Right': Let the buzz begin

Annette Bening and Julianne Moore headline this season's indie sensation
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com