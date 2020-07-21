The Keepers: What you should know about Netflix's new true crime series
Your next true crime obsession is here — and it's the opposite of 'Making of Murderer'
The Keepers binge recap
Why was Sister Cathy Cesnik murdered in 1969 — and who did it?
The Keepers trailer teases Netflix's next true-crime documentary
The series investigates the 1969 murder of a Baltimore nun
Netflix spotlights a young nun's mysterious cold-case killing in new true crime docuseries
Is 'The Keepers' the next 'Making a Murderer'?