The Kardashians

The Kardashian klan continues living their lives in front of the camera... this time for Hulu.

Most Recent

Naturally, Kanye West was a big baby about Kim Kardashian's SNL monologue
The reality star revealed that her then-husband "walked out" when she hosted SNL because he was offended by what she said in her monologue.
Advertisement

All The Kardashians

Naturally, Kanye West was a big baby about Kim Kardashian's SNL monologue
TV // May 05, 2022
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com