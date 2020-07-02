The Insider

Russell Crowe plans his Oscar survival strategy
The Best Actor nominee won't be attending with Jodie Foster... and no, he's not her baby's father
Oscar nominations aren't helping ''The Insider''
Director Michael Mann says the TV ad campaign hurt the thriller
''The Insider'' is a loser at the box office
Rebecca Ascher-Walsh wonders, Does this mean filmmakers will stop making smart movies?
Michael Mann's latest film is sparking almost as much controversy as the sensational story that inspired it
The Insider puts the tobacco industry, and CBS News, on the hot seat as a dogged Al Pacino pursues an incendiary story.
