Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
Chevron Right
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
Share
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
2015 movie
Most Recent
'Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' honest trailer is totally Team Gale
Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 honest trailer video
Read More
Next
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Mockingjay – Part 2' sets home-video release dates
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 sets home-video release dates
See the exclusive Blu-ray trailer.
Read More
Next
Jennifer Lawrence says it's 'too soon' for 'Hunger Games' prequels
Jennifer Lawrence says it's 'too soon' for Hunger Games prequels
Read More
Next
Hannah Davis wears epic 'Hunger Games' fashion in final edition of Capitol Couture
Hannah Davis wears epic 'Hunger Games' fashion in final edition of Capitol Couture
Read More
Next
Jennifer Lawrence has plans to direct her first movie
Jennifer Lawrence: Directing the Project Delirium could be in the cards
Read More
Next
Jennifer Lawrence on the end of 'The Hunger Games'
Jennifer Lawrence: Hunger Games ending at the right time
Read More
Next
More The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
'Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' director reflects on his favorite scene
Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 director Francis Lawrence reflects on his favorite scene
Read More
Next
'Hunger Games' movies, ranked
Hunger Games movies, ranked
All four parts of the trilogy.
Read More
Next
'Mockingjay — Part 2' debuts with $16 million Thursday-night opening
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 debuts with $16 million Thursday-night opening
Read More
Next
See 'Hunger Games' stars through the years
See 'Hunger Games' stars through the years
Read More
Next
Jennifer Lawrence censored from 'Hunger Games' posters in Israel
Jennifer Lawrence censored from Hunger Games posters in Israel
Read More
Next
How well do you know the 'Hunger Games' deaths?
How well do you know the 'Hunger Games' deaths?
Read More
Next
Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 reviews: What did the critics say?
Close
Close
Previous
7 times the 'Hunger Games' stars gave us friendship goals
Hunger Games prequel? Mockingjay - Part 2 director Francis Lawrence teases possibility
Donald Sutherland looks back on a life in the movies
Jennifer Lawrence on her wage gap essay: ‘I had to say something’
Jennifer Lawrence falls at Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Madrid premiere
Next
All The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
Woody Harrelson wears PJs and socks to promote 'Hunger Games'
Hunger Games: Woody Harrelson wears pajamas, socks to promote Mockingjay Part 2
Article
//
November 09, 2015
Read More
Next
What Josh Hutcherson wishes he could have changed about Peeta
The Hunger Games: Josh Hutcherson on what he would have changed about Peeta
Article
//
November 09, 2015
Read More
Next
Jennifer Lawrence surprises Natalie Dormer with kiss at 'Hunger Games' premiere
Jennifer Lawrence surprises Natalie Dormer with kiss at 'Hunger Games' premiere
Article
//
November 06, 2015
Read More
Next
This 'Hunger Games' cast selfie will make you wish it wasn't over
Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 2 cast poses for selfie
Article
//
November 05, 2015
Read More
Next
'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2': EW review
'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2': EW review
Article
//
November 04, 2015
Read More
Next
Jennifer Lawrence says Katniss Everdeen inspired her wage gap essay
Jennifer Lawrence: Katniss Everdeen inspired her wage gap essay
Article
//
November 04, 2015
Read More
Next
Josh Hutcherson spills on Jennifer Lawrence's one annoying quirk
Josh Hutcherson spills on Jennifer Lawrence's one annoying quirk
Article
//
November 02, 2015
Read More
Next
'Hunger Games' trio bring the 'Fire' to handprint ceremony
Hunger Games: Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson light up handprint ceremony
Article
//
October 31, 2015
Read More
Next
See the action-packed new teaser for ‘Mockingjay - Part 2’
Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 debuts action-packed new teaser
Article
//
October 28, 2015
Read More
Next
Josh Hutcherson applauds Jennifer Lawrence for calling out Hollywood wage gap
Josh Hutcherson applauds Jennifer Lawrence for calling out Hollywood wage gap
Article
//
October 23, 2015
Read More
Next
Jennifer Lawrence and 'Hunger Games' cast look back on the franchise
Hunger Games supercut: Jennifer Lawrence and cast look back on the blockbuster franchise
Article
//
October 02, 2015
Read More
Next
Jennifer Lawrence on the alienation of fame: 'The whole world starts looking at you differently'
Jennifer Lawrence on the alienation of fame: 'The whole world starts looking at you differently'
Article
//
October 02, 2015
Read More
Next
See exclusive 'Mockingjay' images of Katniss's final confrontation with Snow
See exclusive Mockingjay images of Katniss's final confrontation with President Snow
Article
//
October 01, 2015
Read More
Next
Jennifer Lawrence: President Trump would be 'the end of the world'
Jennifer Lawrence: President Trump would be 'the end of the world'
Article
//
October 01, 2015
Read More
Next
This Week's Cover: Inside the final 'Mockingjay – Part 2' showdown
'Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2' showdown on EW's new cover
Article
//
October 01, 2015
Read More
Next
See the final, fiery 'Mockingjay Part 2' poster
Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2: See the final, fiery poster
Article
//
September 30, 2015
Read More
Next
New 'Mockingjay' trailer puts focus on Katniss and Prim
Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 trailer focuses on Katniss and Prim
Article
//
September 16, 2015
Read More
Next
Katniss topples Snow in new ‘Mockingjay – Part 2’ banner
Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 2 banner has Jennifer Lawrence toppling President Snow
Article
//
August 24, 2015
Read More
Next
How the 'Hunger Games' filmmakers created the world of 'Mockingjay - Part 2'
Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2: Francis Lawrence creates the Capitol
Article
//
August 21, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mockingjay - Part 2': A deep dive into the new trailer
Mockingjay - Part 2: A deep dive into the new trailer
Article
//
July 23, 2015
Read More
Next
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 trailer is finally here
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 trailer is finally here
Article
//
July 23, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mockingjay -- Part 2': Watch quick tease for this week's new trailer
Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 trailer teaser debuts
Article
//
July 20, 2015
Read More
Next
'Hunger Games' add-ons? Studio says no
Josh Hutcherson on Conan: Hunger Games actor teases future movies
Comic-Con
//
July 10, 2015
Read More
Next
'Hunger Games': Big MTV Fandom Award
The Hunger Games, Pretty Little Liars win at MTV Fandom Awards
Comic-Con
//
July 10, 2015
Read More
Next
'Mockingjay - Part 2': Watch a 'Message from District 13'
Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Comic-Con promo: Unite
Comic-Con
//
July 09, 2015
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.