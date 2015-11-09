The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

2015 movie

Most Recent

'Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' honest trailer is totally Team Gale

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 honest trailer video

Read More
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 'Mockingjay – Part 2' sets home-video release dates

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 sets home-video release dates

See the exclusive Blu-ray trailer.
Read More
Jennifer Lawrence says it's 'too soon' for 'Hunger Games' prequels

Jennifer Lawrence says it's 'too soon' for Hunger Games prequels

Read More
Hannah Davis wears epic 'Hunger Games' fashion in final edition of Capitol Couture

Hannah Davis wears epic 'Hunger Games' fashion in final edition of Capitol Couture

Read More
Jennifer Lawrence has plans to direct her first movie

Jennifer Lawrence: Directing the Project Delirium could be in the cards

Read More
Jennifer Lawrence on the end of 'The Hunger Games'

Jennifer Lawrence: Hunger Games ending at the right time

Read More

More The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

'Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2' director reflects on his favorite scene

Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 director Francis Lawrence reflects on his favorite scene

Read More
'Hunger Games' movies, ranked

Hunger Games movies, ranked

All four parts of the trilogy.
Read More
'Mockingjay — Part 2' debuts with $16 million Thursday-night opening

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 debuts with $16 million Thursday-night opening

Read More
See 'Hunger Games' stars through the years

See 'Hunger Games' stars through the years

Read More
Jennifer Lawrence censored from 'Hunger Games' posters in Israel

Jennifer Lawrence censored from Hunger Games posters in Israel

Read More
How well do you know the 'Hunger Games' deaths?

How well do you know the 'Hunger Games' deaths?

Read More

Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 reviews: What did the critics say?

All The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2

Woody Harrelson wears PJs and socks to promote 'Hunger Games'

Hunger Games: Woody Harrelson wears pajamas, socks to promote Mockingjay Part 2

Article // November 09, 2015
Read More
What Josh Hutcherson wishes he could have changed about Peeta

The Hunger Games: Josh Hutcherson on what he would have changed about Peeta

Article // November 09, 2015
Read More
Jennifer Lawrence surprises Natalie Dormer with kiss at 'Hunger Games' premiere

Jennifer Lawrence surprises Natalie Dormer with kiss at 'Hunger Games' premiere

Article // November 06, 2015
Read More
This 'Hunger Games' cast selfie will make you wish it wasn't over

Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 2 cast poses for selfie

Article // November 05, 2015
Read More
'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2': EW review

'The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 2': EW review

Article // November 04, 2015
Read More
Jennifer Lawrence says Katniss Everdeen inspired her wage gap essay

Jennifer Lawrence: Katniss Everdeen inspired her wage gap essay

Article // November 04, 2015
Read More
Josh Hutcherson spills on Jennifer Lawrence's one annoying quirk

Josh Hutcherson spills on Jennifer Lawrence's one annoying quirk

Article // November 02, 2015
Read More
'Hunger Games' trio bring the 'Fire' to handprint ceremony

Hunger Games: Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson light up handprint ceremony

Article // October 31, 2015
Read More
See the action-packed new teaser for ‘Mockingjay - Part 2’

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 debuts action-packed new teaser

Article // October 28, 2015
Read More
Josh Hutcherson applauds Jennifer Lawrence for calling out Hollywood wage gap

Josh Hutcherson applauds Jennifer Lawrence for calling out Hollywood wage gap

Article // October 23, 2015
Read More
Jennifer Lawrence and 'Hunger Games' cast look back on the franchise

Hunger Games supercut: Jennifer Lawrence and cast look back on the blockbuster franchise

Article // October 02, 2015
Read More
Jennifer Lawrence on the alienation of fame: 'The whole world starts looking at you differently'

Jennifer Lawrence on the alienation of fame: 'The whole world starts looking at you differently'

Article // October 02, 2015
Read More
See exclusive 'Mockingjay' images of Katniss's final confrontation with Snow

See exclusive Mockingjay images of Katniss's final confrontation with President Snow

Article // October 01, 2015
Read More
Jennifer Lawrence: President Trump would be 'the end of the world'

Jennifer Lawrence: President Trump would be 'the end of the world'

Article // October 01, 2015
Read More
This Week's Cover: Inside the final 'Mockingjay – Part 2' showdown

'Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2' showdown on EW's new cover

Article // October 01, 2015
Read More
See the final, fiery 'Mockingjay Part 2' poster

Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2: See the final, fiery poster

Article // September 30, 2015
Read More
New 'Mockingjay' trailer puts focus on Katniss and Prim

Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 trailer focuses on Katniss and Prim

Article // September 16, 2015
Read More
Katniss topples Snow in new ‘Mockingjay – Part 2’ banner

Hunger Games Mockingjay Part 2 banner has Jennifer Lawrence toppling President Snow

Article // August 24, 2015
Read More
How the 'Hunger Games' filmmakers created the world of 'Mockingjay - Part 2'

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2: Francis Lawrence creates the Capitol

Article // August 21, 2015
Read More
'Mockingjay - Part 2': A deep dive into the new trailer

Mockingjay - Part 2: A deep dive into the new trailer

Article // July 23, 2015
Read More
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 trailer is finally here

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 trailer is finally here

Article // July 23, 2015
Read More
'Mockingjay -- Part 2': Watch quick tease for this week's new trailer

Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 trailer teaser debuts

Article // July 20, 2015
Read More
'Hunger Games' add-ons? Studio says no

Josh Hutcherson on Conan: Hunger Games actor teases future movies

Comic-Con // July 10, 2015
Read More
'Hunger Games': Big MTV Fandom Award

The Hunger Games, Pretty Little Liars win at MTV Fandom Awards

Comic-Con // July 10, 2015
Read More
'Mockingjay - Part 2': Watch a 'Message from District 13'

Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Comic-Con promo: Unite

Comic-Con // July 09, 2015
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com