The Host

Most Recent

Movies: April 12, 2013
What else is out this week
The Host
'The Host' costume designer on dressing Stephenie Meyer's sci-fi characters for the big screen
The Host premiere -- Will there be a sequel?
Stephenie Meyer's 'The Host': Exclusive featurette
The Host by Stephenie Meyer gets new trailer; love conquers aliens
Advertisement

More The Host

The Host
Mar. 29
'The Host' trailer keeps 'Twilight' magic alive
Korean box office topper 'The Thieves' heads to US -- EXCLUSIVE POSTER
Stephenie Meyer stops by EW.com's Comic-Con suite to talk about 'The Host'
'The Host': Jake Abel on Stephenie Meyer, playing Ian -- EXCLUSIVE
Stephenie Meyer's 'The Host': We were on the set!
'The Host' poster: Saoirse Ronan's brain aliens give her eye trouble

All The Host

The Host
Article // March 07, 2007
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com