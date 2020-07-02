The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Most Recent

Peter Jackson discusses The Hobbit production issues
'I spent so much of The Hobbit feeling like I was not on top of it.'
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies extended edition rated R
The Hobbit: The Battle of The Five Armies
Box office preview: 'The Interview' eyes strong limited release
James Nesbitt talks legacy of his 'Hobbit' character, movie memories
'The Hobbit: An exclusive look at 'The Battle of Five Armies'
Advertisement

More The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
The Hobbit's Last Battle
Director Peter Jackson takes us inside his trilogy's greatest war
'The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies'
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com